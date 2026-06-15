Makers of 'Aryabhatt Ka Zero' have unveiled the film's official poster. Starring Himansh Kohli, Sonnalli Seygall and Ravi Kishan, the film directed by Kamal Chandra is set to release in cinemas on August 7, 2026.

The makers of 'Aryabhatt Ka Zero' have unveiled the film's official poster and announced its theatrical release date. Starring Himansh Kohli, Sonnalli Seygall and Ravi Kishan, the film is set to arrive in cinemas on August 7, 2026.

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The announcement was made on Monday, through trade analyst Taran Adarsh's Instagram handle. "'ARYABHATT KA ZERO' POSTER OUT NOW - RELEASE DATE FINALISED... From zero to infinite possibilities... #AryabhattKaZero - starring #HimanshKohli, #SonnalliSeygall, and #RaviKishan - is set to arrive in cinemas on 7 Aug 2026," reads the caption along with the poster.

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'Aryabhatt Ka Zero' Cast and Crew

Directed by Kamal Chandra, the film is produced by Birender Bhagat, Ravi S Gupta, Sanjay Nagpal, and Sheo Balak Singh.

Sharing the update, Kamal wrote in his post, "Finally, the wait is over! Presenting the first poster of my film Aryabhatt Ka Zero. A story of dreams, struggles, and the power of zero..Need your love and blessings always. In cinemas on 7 August 2026."

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The newly released poster offers a glimpse into the upcoming project. 'Aryabhatt Ka Zero' is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on August 7, 2026. (ANI)