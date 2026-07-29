Sources state 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' certification followed rules, and censorship news is misleading. An 8-second 'sensual act' was cut for the UA 13+ rating requested by distributors. The film will release a day early in India on July 30.

The certification process for theatre release of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' has been in accordance with the Cinematograph Act and Rules and censorship related news reports are misleading, sources said on Wednesday, noting that film's distributors had themselves sought a UA 13+ certification for the Hollywood superhero film, which is scheduled to release in Indian cinemas on Thursday.

Censorship Reports 'Misleading'

Sources said an eight-second sequence found to be a titillating sensual act was excised and a separate three-second sequence that was not found to be titillating was permitted. They said the film contained an eight-second sequence that was found to be a titillating sensual act being performed on Public Transport. "In compliance with the Cinematograph Act and Rules, this eight-second was found to be inappropriate for children below the age of 13 and was excised," a source said.

The sources said that reports in sections of media have presented a distorted view of the certification process due to a lack of understanding of the significance of age markers in Film Certification Reports in sections of the media claimed that the CBFC had censored a kissing scene from the film. Sources maintained that such reports overlook the significance of age-based classifications under India's film certification framework.

They said that all theatres are required to display both parts of the Film Certificate for perusal by any citizen and Part II of the certificate has full details of excisions which can be accessed by any citizen on request at the theatres. Media reports claiming suppression of such information are false and misleading, the sources said, adding that there is an attempt at sensationalism in the misleading reports that is not helpful to families and parents in making meaningful entertainment choices. Media must focus on informing families and parents on age appropriateness of content rather than raising the false bogey of censorship, the sources said.

UA 13+ Certification Details

Earlier, the CBFC granted 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' a UA 13+ certificate with three modifications, including the removal of the eight-second sequence, muting and removing strong and objectionable language from the English audio and subtitle tracks, and the addition of a static anti-liquor health warning during scenes depicting alcohol consumption.

Early Release in India

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day', starring Tom Holland, is set to arrive in Indian cinemas a day ahead of several international markets. While the highly anticipated superhero film is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on July 31, audiences in India will be able to catch the web-slinger's latest adventure on July 30, announced Sony Pictures.

"India, get ready to swing first. #SpiderManBrandNewDay arrives a day early in theatres on July 30, 2026, in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada," Sony wrote on Instagram.

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' marks the latest instalment in Sony and Marvel's immensely successful Spider-Man franchise. (ANI)