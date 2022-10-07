SSC Answer Key 2022 for JHT, JT and SHT exams released; know how to raise objection

On October 1, 2022, the Computer-Based Examination (Paper-I) of the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, and Senior Hindi Translator Examination 2022 was held across the country. Candidates can obtain their hall tickets by visiting the official website at ssc.nic.in.

SSC Answer Key 2022 for various Translator exams has been released by the Staff Selection Commission. On October 6, 2022, the SSC released the preliminary answer keys for the Junior Hindi Translator, JHT, Junior Translator, JT, and Senior Hindi Translator, SHT paper 1.

Candidates who took these exams can access the answer key on the SSC's official website, atssc.nic.in. To access the answer key, candidates must enter their roll number and password. The SSC Answer Key 2022 download instructions from the official website are below.

Candidates can file objections to the released answer key until October 9, 2022, for a fee of Rs 100 per challenge.

"Representations regarding the Tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online between 06.10.2022 (05:00 pm) and 09.10.2022 (05:00 pm) for a fee of Rs. 100/- per question/answer challenged." "Representations received after 5:00 pm on October 9, 2022, will not be entertained under any circumstances," the notification states.

Know how to download the SSC JHT answer key 2022 and raise question:

1) Go to the official website, ssc.nic.in

2) Click on the 'SSC JHT answer key 2022' link

3) Click on the login details and submit

4) Check and download

5) Make an objection using the available options

6) Pay the objection fee and submit your objection

7) Print the response sheet available on the portal

On October 1, 2022, the SSC held the JHT, JT, and SHT exams. After reviewing the valid representations against the provisional answer key, the commission will prepare the SSC final answer key 2022. SSC JHT, JT, and SHT results in 2022 will be based on the final answer key.

