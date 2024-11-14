CSBC Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 RELEASED: Check now at csbc.bihar.gov.in

The CSBC conducted the examination to fill as many as 21,391 constable vacancies across the Bihar Police, including positions within the District Police, Bihar Special Armed Police, and other units in the Constable Cadre.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 RELEASED: Check now at csbc.bihar.gov.in
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 14, 2024, 3:25 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 14, 2024, 3:25 PM IST

The Central Selection Board of Constable Recruitment (CSBC) has officially announced the results for the Bihar Police Constable Recruitment Examination. Qualified candidates will now go through the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), the next critical step in the recruitment journey.

Results are accessible on the official CSBC website at csbc.bihar.gov.in, where candidates can log in to view their scores.

Check Bihar Police Constable Result 2024:

1. Visit the CSBC's official website at csbc.bihar.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, find the notification or link labelled "Constable Recruitment Result 2024."

3. Click on the result link.

4. Enter your application number, roll number, or date of birth.

5. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates who pass the written exam will proceed to the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), for which a schedule will be released soon on the CSBC website. the applicants are advised to keep checking the site regularly for updates regarding the PET schedule, cut-off scores, and subsequent phases of the selection process.

