Kerala Gold Rate November 26 2024: Price of 8 gram gold DROPS below Rs 57,000; check details

Gold prices have dropped significantly today (Nov 25) after a drop of Rs 800 yesterday, with the price of 8 grams of gold going below Rs 57,000.

Thiruvananthapuram: Gold prices dropped significantly in Kerala today, taking the gold price for 8 grams below 57,000. The current market price for one sovereign (8 grams) of gold is Rs 56,640, reflecting an decrease of Rs 960 today (Nov 26).

The gold price fell by Rs 800 yesterday, and over the course of two days, it has decreased by ₹1,760. This decline in gold prices follows reports suggesting that Israel and Lebanon have reached an agreement to end the Israel-Hezbollah conflict. Upon the release of the news yesterday, the international gold price dropped to $2,640. This change has been reflected in the state market as well.

The price of one gram of 22-carat gold is Rs 7,080, while one gram of 18-carat gold costs Rs 5,850. Silver prices have gone down by Rs 2, with one gram of hallmarked silver priced at Rs 96.

November gold price trends:

November 1: Gold price dropped by Rs 560 per sovereign (Market price: Rs 59,080)

November 2: Gold price decreased by Rs 120 per sovereign (Market price: Rs 58,960)

November 3: No change in gold price (Market price: Rs 58,960)

November 4: No change in gold price (Market price: Rs 58,960)

November 5: Gold price decreased by Rs 120 per sovereign (Market price: Rs 58,840)

November 6: Gold price increased by Rs 80 per sovereign (Market price: Rs 58,920)

November 7: Gold price decreased by Rs 1,320 per sovereign (Market price: Rs 57,600)

November 8: Gold price increased by Rs 680 per sovereign (Market price: Rs 58,280)

November 9: Gold price decreased by Rs 80 per sovereign (Market price: Rs 58,200)

November 10: No change in gold price (Market price: Rs 58,200)

November 11: Gold price decreased by Rs 440 per sovereign (Market price: Rs 57,760)

November 12: Gold price decreased by Rs 1,080 per sovereign (Market price: Rs 56,680)

November 13: Gold price decreased by Rs 320 per sovereign (Market price: Rs 56,360)

November 14: Gold price decreased by Rs 880 per sovereign (Market price: Rs 55,480)

November 15: Gold price increased by Rs 80 per sovereign (Market price: Rs 55,560)

November 16: Gold price decreased by Rs 80 per sovereign (Market price: Rs 55,480)

November 18: Gold price increased (Market price: Rs 55,920)

November 19: Gold price increased by Rs 480 per sovereign (Market price: Rs 56,520)

November 20: Gold price increased by Rs 400 per sovereign (Market price: Rs 56,920)

November 21: Gold price increased by Rs 240 per sovereign (Market price: Rs 57,160)

November 22: Gold price increased by Rs 640 per sovereign (8 grams). Market price: Rs 57,800.

November 23: Gold price increased by Rs 600 per 8 grams. Market price: Rs 58,400.

November 24: Gold price remained unchanged. Market price: Rs 58,400.

November 25: Gold price decreased by Rs 800 per sovereign. Market price: Rs 57,600.

November 26: Gold price dropped by Rs 960 per 8 gram taking the market price to

