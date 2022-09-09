CUET 2022: NTA releases provisional answer key; Here's how to raise objections

Along with the answer key, the question papers with recorded responses are available on the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in. All candidates who appeared for CUET (UG) – 2022 can raise objections against the answer key, if any up till September 10.

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG - 2022 preliminary answer key, which was administered from July 15 to July 30, has been made public by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The question papers with recorded answers may be seen on the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in along with the answer key.

The panel of topic specialists will confirm any challenges put up by the candidates. According to NTA, the answer key will be changed and applied to each contender's response in accordance if the challenge of any candidate is determined to be accurate. The outcome will be determined using the updated final answer key. No individual candidate will be told whether or not their challenge was accepted.

Here's how to raise objections

Step 1: Visit the NTA CUET website.

Step 2: Enter the security pin and log in using your application number, password, or date of birth. Log in

Step 3: Click the "View/Challenge Answer Key" button in step three.

Step 4: The answer key that NTA should utilise is indicated by the option(s) in the "Correct Option(s)" column next to the question ID. By checking one or more of the options, you can challenge this selection if you choose to.

Step 5: Upload all supporting files as one PDF file.

Step 6: Scroll down after selecting your preferred option(s) for the challenge and click on "Submit and Review Claims."

Step 7: Submit form and make payment

Step 8: Download and take a print out of the acknowledgement form

Up to September 10, all candidates who registered for the CUET (UG) - 2022 exam may submit any objections they may have. The payment of the processing fee may be made through, debit card, credit card, net banking, or Paytm up to September 10. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee.

"The candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee," reads the official notice.

