India dethrones China as top source of foreign students in US after 15-years, contributes $11.8 bn in 2023-24

After a 15-year gap, India has reclaimed its position as the largest source of international students in the United States for the 2023-24 academic year, surpassing China. The Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange 2024, released on Monday, highlights a remarkable 23% increase in Indian students, with over 3.3 lakh students heading to the US, compared to China's 2.7 lakh.

The surge in Indian student enrollment mirrors a similar trend in the United Kingdom, where India became the top source of non-European Union students in 2022-23, registering a 39% rise to 1.7 lakh students.

The report notes significant growth in graduate programs, with a 19% increase in Indian students to almost two lakh, and in optional practical training (OPT) participation, which rose by 41% to over 97,000.

STEM fields dominate Indian enrollments

Indian students demonstrated a strong preference for STEM fields, with 42.9% pursuing mathematics and computer science, 24.5% in engineering, and 11.2% in business/management.

Physical and life sciences accounted for 5.4% of Indian students. Across all international students in the US, 56% were enrolled in STEM disciplines, with mathematics/computer science (25%) and engineering (19%) being the most popular.

The US hosted an all-time high of over 11 lakh international students in 2023-24, marking a 7% increase from the previous year. Together, India and China accounted for 54% of this total. However, China's numbers declined by 4%, while other regions, including Sub-Saharan Africa, recorded growth, with a 13% increase for the second consecutive year.

Among the top 25 countries sending students to the US, eight nations, including Bangladesh, Ghana, Nepal, Pakistan, and Spain, saw record numbers of enrollments.

Indian students primarily enrolled in public institutions (64.5%), while 35.5% attended private universities. The top destinations for Indian students included Texas, New York, California, Massachusetts, and Illinois. States like Missouri (+35%), Michigan (+14%), and Illinois (+13%) saw the highest growth in international student numbers overall.

International students' economic and social impact

In 2023, international students accounted for 6% of the US higher education population. Their economic contribution, exceeding $50 billion, underscores their importance.

Indian students contributed $11.8 billion to the US economy in 2023, accounting for 20% of the $50 billion generated from all international students.

Scott Weinhold, senior official at the US State Department, emphasized the transformative potential of international education, noting, “The experience of studying in the United States not only shapes the lives of individuals but also the future of our interconnected world.”

"The ties formed between the US and international students today are the basis for future business, trade, science, innovation and govt relations," he added.

The 2023-24 academic year also marked a significant rise in graduate student numbers, with over 5 lakh students (an 8% increase) and 2.4 lakh participating in OPT programs (a 22% increase), reflecting a growing trend toward gaining practical work experience post-study.

