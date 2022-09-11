IIT JEE Advanced Result 2022 declared; know toppers, how to download scorecard,

Use your roll number, birth date, and phone number to check your JEE Advanced results on jeeadv.ac.in. The final answer key for the exam has been released alongside the results. Along with the scorecards, IIT Bombay will release the names of all India toppers and other results data.

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Bombay released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 results on Sunday, September 11. Examinees can now view their results on the exam website, jeeadv.ac.in. The final answer key for the exam has been released along with the results. Successful candidates can apply for JoSAA counselling, which is held for IIT admissions, among other things. The procedure will begin on September 12.

Along with the JEE Advanced 2022 Result, the toppers were also announced by IIT Bombay. Shishir RK is one of these, having topped the IIT JEE Result and secured the first rank. Tanishka Kabra has emerged as the female topper alongside JEE Advanced 2022 topper Shishir RK. Polu Lakshmi Sai Lohith Reddy is ranked second.

JEE Advanced is used for admission to undergraduate courses at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and other technical education institutions.

To access the result, the candidate should use their roll number, birth date, and phone number to check their JEE Advanced result.

Know where to check the JEE Advanced Result 2022: The JEE Advanced Result 2022 is now available on the websites listed below:

1) jeeadv.ac.in

Know the login credentials of JEE Advanced 2022 Result:

1) Seven-digit JEE Advanced roll number

2) Date of birth

3) Mobile phone number

"Please enter your 7-digit roll number, date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format, and the 10-digit phone number that you used to register for JEE (Advanced)," according to a result statement.

Know how to check the JEE Advanced Result 2022:

1) Visit the official website, jeeadv.ac.in

2) Click on the result link

3) Enter the required credentials such as login details and submit

4) The JEE Advanced Result 2022 will be on the screen

5) Take a printout for further use

