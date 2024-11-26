Cyclone Fengal develops over Bay of Bengal, IMD issues heavy rain alert for Tamil Nadu

According to IMD, a well-marked low-pressure area in the southeast Bay of Bengal has been moving west-northwestwards, intensifying into a depression as of the morning of November 24.

First Published Nov 26, 2024, 1:04 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 26, 2024, 1:04 PM IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert predicting the formation of a deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining East Equatorial Indian Ocean within the next 24 hours. This weather system is likely to intensify and bring heavy to very heavy rainfall to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from November 25 to November 27.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and other nearby regions are also on high alert for potential impacts.

According to IMD, a well-marked low-pressure area in the southeast Bay of Bengal has been moving west-northwestwards, intensifying into a depression as of the morning of November 24.

The system was located approximately 1,050 km south-southeast of Chennai and 880 km southeast of Nagapattinam. It is expected to further strengthen in the coming hours, with maximum wind speeds reaching 65 km/h and gusts of up to 75 km/h between November 25 and 26.

Until November 27, heavy to very heavy rainfall (64.5–204.5 mm) is predicted for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal with downpours expected to continue on November 28 and 29. Kerala and Mahe are likely to experience moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms during this period.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam could see isolated thunderstorms and rainfall between November 27 and 30, while Rayalaseema may witness light showers from November 27 to 28.

The IMD also noted strong wind anomalies in the Bay of Bengal. Westerly winds over the south Bay of Bengal and easterly winds over the central and northern regions are expected to persist through November 30.

