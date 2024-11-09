Major setback for Indian students as Canada ends fast-track SDS visa program; here's why

In a surprising policy shift, the Canadian government has announced the immediate termination of its Student Direct Stream (SDS) program, effective November 8, 2024.

Major setback for Indian students as Canada ends fast-track SDS visa program; here's why snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 9, 2024, 4:19 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 9, 2024, 4:19 PM IST

In a surprising policy shift, the Canadian government has announced the immediate termination of its Student Direct Stream (SDS) program, effective November 8, 2024.

The SDS, a fast-track study permit program introduced in 2018, allowed eligible international students from 14 countries, including India, China, and the Philippines, to secure study permits in a matter of weeks.

With this termination, students will now need to apply through Canada’s regular study permit process, which typically involves a longer wait time of up to eight weeks for applicants from countries like India.

The SDS, managed by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), required applicants to provide specific financial and language documentation, such as a Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC) worth CAD $20,635 and proof of English or French language proficiency.

This streamlined approach had helped thousands of international students, particularly from countries with high application volumes, quickly secure their study permits.

Canada justifies decesion to end SDS

Canada justified their decision by saying that ending the SDS would "support equal opportunities for all students," eliminating fast-track options based on nationality.

The move comes as Canada seeks to "to strengthen program integrity, address student vulnerability, and give all students equal and fair access to the application process, as well as a positive academic experience," according to the notice on the Canada government's website.

The program’s sudden end is reportedly part of a broader government initiative to address mounting challenges tied to Canada’s large international student population.

In 2023, Canada hosted a record 807,000 study permit holders, but the increase in student numbers has contributed to growing housing and resource shortages. As a result, Canada recently capped the number of new study permits for 2025 at 437,000 across all education levels, including postgraduate programs, to help ease pressures on housing and community services.

Additional restrictions are set to tighten eligibility for international students further. These include stricter language and academic benchmarks for the Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) program, limited work permits for spouses of international students, and higher financial proof requirements for study permit applicants.

With the end of SDS and heightened requirements, international students will now face more extended processing times and more stringent criteria for study permits and work eligibility. Advisors are encouraging students to start their application process much earlier and carefully prepare for the more rigorous standards ahead.

The policy shift also affects Nigerian students, as Canada announced the discontinuation of the Nigeria Student Express (NSE) program, which similarly offered a streamlined permit process. Applications submitted prior to the November 8, 2024, cutoff time of 2:00 pm ET will still be processed under SDS or NSE rules, while future applicants will proceed under standard processing timelines.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Sunita Williams SHOCKING weight loss: NASA astronaut may need 5,000 calories daily to regain health snt

Sunita Williams SHOCKING weight loss: NASA astronaut may need 5,000 calories daily to regain health

Pakistan chokes with alarming levels of air pollution; Multan under 'lockdown' as AQI crosses 2,100 snt

Pakistan chokes with alarming levels of air pollution; Multan under 'lockdown' as AQI crosses 2,100

Scotland citizenship, and rights: What Americans are Googling after Donald Trump's re-election AJR

Scotland, citizenship, and rights: What Americans are searching on Google after Donald Trump's re-election

pakistan Quetta railway station blast: CCTV footage captures moment bomb exploded, BLA claims responsibility (WATCH) snt

Quetta railway station blast: CCTV footage captures moment bomb exploded, BLA claims responsibility (WATCH)

Qatar asks Hamas leaders to leave country after US pressure over rejected hostage deal: Report snt

Qatar asks Hamas leaders to leave country after US pressure over rejected hostage deal: Report

Recent Stories

Kerala Weather Update: Daytime heat soars as northeast monsoon showers remain limited to evenings and nights anr

Kerala Weather Update: Daytime heat soars as northeast monsoon showers remain limited to evenings and nights

Iron rich foods to combat iron deficiency vkp

Iron rich foods to combat iron deficiency

Iron rich foods to combat iron deficiency vkp

Iron rich foods to combat iron deficiency

Saree styles inspired by Shanaya and Janhvi Kapoor vkp

Saree styles inspired by Shanaya and Janhvi Kapoor

Saree styles inspired by Shanaya and Janhvi Kapoor vkp

Saree styles inspired by Shanaya and Janhvi Kapoor

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon