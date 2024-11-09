Major setback for Indian students as Canada ends fast-track SDS visa program; here's why

In a surprising policy shift, the Canadian government has announced the immediate termination of its Student Direct Stream (SDS) program, effective November 8, 2024.

The SDS, a fast-track study permit program introduced in 2018, allowed eligible international students from 14 countries, including India, China, and the Philippines, to secure study permits in a matter of weeks.

With this termination, students will now need to apply through Canada’s regular study permit process, which typically involves a longer wait time of up to eight weeks for applicants from countries like India.

The SDS, managed by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), required applicants to provide specific financial and language documentation, such as a Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC) worth CAD $20,635 and proof of English or French language proficiency.

This streamlined approach had helped thousands of international students, particularly from countries with high application volumes, quickly secure their study permits.

Canada justifies decesion to end SDS

Canada justified their decision by saying that ending the SDS would "support equal opportunities for all students," eliminating fast-track options based on nationality.

The move comes as Canada seeks to "to strengthen program integrity, address student vulnerability, and give all students equal and fair access to the application process, as well as a positive academic experience," according to the notice on the Canada government's website.

The program’s sudden end is reportedly part of a broader government initiative to address mounting challenges tied to Canada’s large international student population.

In 2023, Canada hosted a record 807,000 study permit holders, but the increase in student numbers has contributed to growing housing and resource shortages. As a result, Canada recently capped the number of new study permits for 2025 at 437,000 across all education levels, including postgraduate programs, to help ease pressures on housing and community services.

Additional restrictions are set to tighten eligibility for international students further. These include stricter language and academic benchmarks for the Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) program, limited work permits for spouses of international students, and higher financial proof requirements for study permit applicants.

With the end of SDS and heightened requirements, international students will now face more extended processing times and more stringent criteria for study permits and work eligibility. Advisors are encouraging students to start their application process much earlier and carefully prepare for the more rigorous standards ahead.

The policy shift also affects Nigerian students, as Canada announced the discontinuation of the Nigeria Student Express (NSE) program, which similarly offered a streamlined permit process. Applications submitted prior to the November 8, 2024, cutoff time of 2:00 pm ET will still be processed under SDS or NSE rules, while future applicants will proceed under standard processing timelines.

