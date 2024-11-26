77-year-old Mumbai woman put under month-long 'digital custody' by fake cops, duped of Rs 3.8 cr

A 77-year-old homemaker fell victim to perhaps the longest ‘digital detention' in Mumbai by cyber fraudsters posing as law enforcers, and lost Rs 3.8 crore.

According to a report by Times of India (TOI), the victim received a WhatsApp call, alleging that a parcel purportedly sent by her to Taiwan had been intercepted, claiming it contained suspicious items, including MDMA drugs, five passports, and a bank card. When the woman denied sending any parcel, the caller escalated matters, stating that her Aadhaar details had been misused in a money laundering case under investigation.

The call was then transferred to a supposed Mumbai Police officer who claimed her Aadhaar card was linked to a money laundering case.

Under the pretext of investigation, the woman was instructed to download the Skype app to communicate exclusively with the “police officers.” A man posing as IPS officer Anand Rana demanded access to her bank details, while another impersonator, George Mathew, claiming to be from the finance department, insisted she transfer funds to specific bank accounts for a so-called “investigation.”

“They assured her the money would be returned once verified,” said a police officer. The scammers even went as far as sending her a fabricated Mumbai Crime Branch notice, complete with an official-looking police logo.

The situation escalated when the fraudsters demanded the woman remain on a 24/7 WhatsApp video call, to ensure her compliance. She complied, using her home computer, fearing the legal threats.

Following their instructions, she visited her bank and transferred large sums of money. When bank officials inquired about the transactions, she claimed it was for property purchases, as directed by the fraudsters. The criminals even returned Rs 15 lakh at one point to assure their credibility.

Over time, the woman emptied her joint accounts with her husband, transferring a staggering Rs 3.8 crore into six different accounts provided by the fraudsters.

Suspicions arose when repeated promises to return her money were not met, and fresh demands for taxes and additional transfers continued. Finally, she informed her daughter, who instantly recognized the scam and urged her to report the incident to the police.

The victim contacted the 1930 cyber helpline, leading investigators to freeze the six bank accounts linked to the fraudsters.

