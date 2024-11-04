Who is Tekamchand Meena? From bank officer to judge-read his success story

Tekamchand Meena, a bank officer in Delhi, achieved 111th rank in the RJS exam on his fourth attempt. His family already boasts a judge, a collector, and an IAS officer.

Tekamchand Meena's name is in the spotlight after the recent Rajasthan RJS recruitment exam results. He secured the 111th rank in his fourth attempt.

Bank Officer Before Becoming a Judge

Originally from Ghumna village in Dausa, Meena received a grand welcome upon returning home after the results. The village youth drove him home in an open vehicle. Meena worked as a Legal Officer at Canara Bank in Delhi while preparing for the RJS exam.

Father a Magistrate, Brother an IAS, Wife a Judicial Officer

He achieved success in his fourth attempt, having come close in the previous three. Meena's family has a strong academic background. His father, Ram Singh Meena, is a former District Magistrate, and his wife, Neha, is a 2020 batch Judicial Officer. His elder brother, Pushpendra, is a 2012 batch IAS officer in the Chhattisgarh cadre.

The Judge's Success Mantra

Tekamchand shared that while he managed his job and studies in Delhi, his success is largely due to his wife and family's support. He believes that to achieve a goal, one must focus solely on the target, ignoring distractions and obstacles.

