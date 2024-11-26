Electric buses to replace Volvo buses on Bengaluru airport route next month

BMTC will replace Volvo buses on the Bengaluru airport route with 320 eco-friendly electric AC buses from Ashok Leyland starting next month. This move aims to reduce costs, cut pollution, and align with the city's sustainable transport goals, easing the financial burden on BMTC.

Electric buses to replace Volvo buses on Bengaluru airport route next month vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 26, 2024, 1:02 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 26, 2024, 1:02 PM IST

Volvo buses, which have been a prominent part of the transportation system to Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport, will soon be a thing of the past. The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has decided to discontinue the Volvo buses on the Devanahalli airport route, and they will be replaced by eco-friendly electric buses starting next month.

The decision comes as a result of mounting concerns regarding the loss-making operation of the Volvo buses. The service, which has been running for several years, has become a burden on the BMTC, with the losses outweighing the benefits.

'Follow these steps for 5 years...': Bengaluru resident's viral suggestions to tackle traffic congestion

Instead of the luxury Volvo buses, the BMTC will introduce 320 new air-conditioned (AC) electric buses. These buses will be provided by Ashok Leyland, marking a significant shift towards sustainable and environmentally friendly public transport. The transition is expected to reduce the corporation's operational costs while contributing to the city’s efforts to reduce pollution.

Starting next month, these electric AC buses will be deployed on the airport route, providing passengers with a comfortable and green travel option. The move is in line with BMTC's commitment to enhancing the city's public transportation system while also making it more eco-conscious.

Bengaluru: Traffic changes in Shivajinagar area due to metro work for 30 days; check alternative routes

Anantha Subbarao, a transport employee leader, shared his views on the change, stating that the new electric buses are a welcome shift and will offer a much-needed break from the costly Volvo services. This step aligns with the government's push for more sustainable public transportation options.

The transition to electric buses will not only ease the financial strain on BMTC but also help reduce Bengaluru’s carbon footprint.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

CCB police arrest Nigerian national for selling MDMA in Bengaluru; seize drugs worth Rs 77 lakh vkp

CCB police arrest Nigerian national for selling MDMA in Bengaluru; seize drugs worth Rs 77 lakh

Bengaluru: Sub-urban rail between Whitefield and Kengeri likely to be scrapped; Here's why vkp

Bengaluru: Sub-urban rail between Whitefield and Kengeri likely to be scrapped; Here's why

Renukaswamy murder case: Did actor Darshan influence doctors for medical bail? vkp

Renukaswamy murder case: Did actor Darshan influence doctors for medical bail?

Karnataka KSRTC struggles to pay employee provident fund seeks government help vkp

Karnataka's KSRTC struggles to pay employee provident fund; seeks government help

Karnataka HC rules: No bail for undertrial facing multiple fraud cases vkp

Karnataka HC rules: No bail for undertrial facing multiple fraud cases

Recent Stories

Japan Airlines unveils free flight offers for several countries including India; Check details anr

Japan Airlines unveils free flight offers for several countries including India; Check details

Kerala Gold Rate November 26 2024: Price of 8 gram gold DROPS below Rs 57,000; check details

Kerala Gold Rate November 26 2024: Price of 8 gram gold DROPS below Rs 57,000; check details

Cyclone Fengal develops over Bay of Bengal, IMD issues heavy rain alert for Tamil Nadu AJR

Cyclone Fengal develops over Bay of Bengal, IMD issues heavy rain alert for Tamil Nadu

77-year-old Mumbai woman put under month-long 'digital custody' by fake cops, duped of Rs 3.8 cr shk

77-year-old Mumbai woman put under month-long 'digital custody' by fake cops, duped of Rs 3.8 cr

From Salman Khan to Amitabh Bachchan: 8 Bollywood Stars Earning Millions From Side Businesses AJR

Salman Khan to Big B: 8 Bollywood stars making MILLIONS beyond movies

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon