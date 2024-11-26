Electric buses to replace Volvo buses on Bengaluru airport route next month

BMTC will replace Volvo buses on the Bengaluru airport route with 320 eco-friendly electric AC buses from Ashok Leyland starting next month. This move aims to reduce costs, cut pollution, and align with the city's sustainable transport goals, easing the financial burden on BMTC.

Volvo buses, which have been a prominent part of the transportation system to Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport, will soon be a thing of the past. The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has decided to discontinue the Volvo buses on the Devanahalli airport route, and they will be replaced by eco-friendly electric buses starting next month.

The decision comes as a result of mounting concerns regarding the loss-making operation of the Volvo buses. The service, which has been running for several years, has become a burden on the BMTC, with the losses outweighing the benefits.



Instead of the luxury Volvo buses, the BMTC will introduce 320 new air-conditioned (AC) electric buses. These buses will be provided by Ashok Leyland, marking a significant shift towards sustainable and environmentally friendly public transport. The transition is expected to reduce the corporation's operational costs while contributing to the city’s efforts to reduce pollution.

Starting next month, these electric AC buses will be deployed on the airport route, providing passengers with a comfortable and green travel option. The move is in line with BMTC's commitment to enhancing the city's public transportation system while also making it more eco-conscious.



Anantha Subbarao, a transport employee leader, shared his views on the change, stating that the new electric buses are a welcome shift and will offer a much-needed break from the costly Volvo services. This step aligns with the government's push for more sustainable public transportation options.

The transition to electric buses will not only ease the financial strain on BMTC but also help reduce Bengaluru’s carbon footprint.

