Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan invests heavily besides acting, such as a 10% stake in Just Dial.
Malaika Arora has her own online fashion website.
Akshay Kumar owns an online shopping channel called Best Deal TV and a production house.
Shah Rukh Khan owns the production company Red Chillies Entertainment.
Shilpa Shetty owns a popular spa and restaurant in Mumbai.
Madhuri Dixit has a dance academy called Dance With Madhuri Dixit.
Salman Khan owns the clothing brand Being Human, with over 160 stores.
Ajay Devgn owns Entertainment Software Limited, a profitable venture.