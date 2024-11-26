Entertainment

8 Bollywood Stars Earning Millions From Side Businesses

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan invests heavily besides acting, such as a 10% stake in Just Dial.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora has her own online fashion website.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar owns an online shopping channel called Best Deal TV and a production house.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan owns the production company Red Chillies Entertainment.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty owns a popular spa and restaurant in Mumbai.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit has a dance academy called Dance With Madhuri Dixit.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan owns the clothing brand Being Human, with over 160 stores.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn owns Entertainment Software Limited, a profitable venture.

