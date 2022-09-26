Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CUET PG 2022: Result to be announced today; know marking scheme, other details here

    By entering their application number and date of birth, candidates can access and download their CUET results. The NTA has prepared the CUET PG scorecard 2022 based on the testing agency's final answer key, which was released on September 24.
     

    First Published Sep 26, 2022, 10:13 AM IST

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the CUET PG result 2022 on Monday, September 26 at 4 pm, according to the UGC Chief. When the results are released, candidates who took the CUET PG exam can check and download their scorecards from the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

    The CUET PG 2022 exam was held from September 1 to September 12, except September 8. The exam was administered online as a computer-based test in two shifts: the morning shift from 10 am to 12 pm and the evening shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.

    Candidates can access and download their CUET results by entering their application number and date of birth. NTA has prepared the CUET PG scorecard 2022 based on the final answer key released by the testing agency on September 24.

    Candidates' CUET scorecards will include subject-specific percentile and normalised scores, also known as NTA scores. According to the testing agency, candidates' CUET PG 2022 results will be shared with the participating universities where they applied. Aspirants should contact their respective universities and institutions for more information. The participating universities and institutions will create a separate merit list for postgraduate admission.

    Know about the marking scheme of CUET PG 2022 Result: 
    1) Candidates will receive four points (+4) for each correct answer.
    2) One mark (-1) will be deducted for each incorrect response.
    3) Unanswered/marked for review questions will receive no marks.
    4) If more than one option is correct, only those who marked any of the correct options will receive four points (+4).
    5) If a question is dropped due to a technical error, four marks (+4) will be awarded to all candidates, regardless of whether they attempted it or not.

