IIT-Delhi outshines IIT-Bombay as India’s top university in 2025 QS Asia Rankings. Here's why

IIT-Delhi has secured the highest rank, leaving behind IIT-Bombay among Indian universities in the 2025 QS Asia University Rankings

IIT-Delhi has secured the highest rank among Indian universities in the 2025 QS Asia University Rankings. Climbing to the 44th position across Asia—a notable two-spot jump from the previous year—IIT-Delhi has left behind its longstanding rival, IIT-Bombay, which now holds 48th place after dropping by eight spots.

According to a report by Times of India (TOI), several factors drove IIT-Delhi’s rise, with research impact, a strengthened academic reputation, and an increasing share of PhD-holding faculty playing pivotal roles. “There’s a lot of emphasis on tech advancement, startups, and solving problems that will help society,” remarked Prof. Vivek Buwa, head of IIT-Delhi’s ranking cell and dean of planning.

Following closely, IIT-Bombay ranks as the second Indian institution, despite its eight-position slip to the 48th place. Other prominent Indian institutions appeared in the top 100, though some saw slight declines; IIT Madras fell to 56th from 53rd, IISc Bangalore to 62nd from 58th, and IIT Kanpur to 67th from 63rd.

Research & global tie-ups key factors in IIT-Delhi's rise

IIT-Delhi’s top ranking in India is attributed to its standout performance across various QS metrics. ‘Citations per paper’ stands out as a key indicator, reflecting the institute’s substantial research influence through the average number of citations each published work garners. In the ‘papers/publications per faculty’ category, IIT-Delhi scored a high 95 out of 100, a testament to its prolific research output with faculty members publishing an impressive average of seven papers annually.

“We collaborate with both domestic and international companies, as well as government labs in India,” Prof. Buwa said. “Under the Institutions of Eminence initiative, over Rs 200 crore was allocated to establish state-of-the-art research infrastructure and equipment. We also used our own resources, which significantly boosted both the quality and quantity of our research output.”

IIT-Delhi’s achievements in the ‘academic reputation’ parameter further cement its status, earning a score of 75.4 out of 100. The institute shines particularly in ‘employment reputation,’ achieving a near-perfect score of 99 out of 100 among Asian universities. “We have a dedicated office focused on attracting leading global companies to partner with us.

Additionally, our alumni play a vital role in strengthening our reputation. We also scored 95 in the ‘employer reputation’ category, which further underscores our global standing,” Buwa elaborated.

Focused on expanding its global footprint, IIT-Delhi actively gathers feedback from academics worldwide and undertakes strategic initiatives to enhance its international presence. “Our Abu Dhabi campus is an integral part of this vision. In January, we launched a master’s programme there, and in September, we introduced two undergraduate programmes, both of which received a strong response,” added the dean of planning.

In the ‘international research’ parameter, IIT-Delhi scored an impressive 89 out of 100, a reflection of its extensive collaborations with global institutions. Currently, the institute is engaged in nearly 116 research projects in partnership with prestigious universities worldwide, showcasing its commitment to groundbreaking research and academic innovation.

