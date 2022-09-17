Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SAIL Recruitment 2022: Registration for 333 positions underway; know eligibility criteria, vacancy details

    To fill out the form, candidates must first register, log in, and apply using the credentials provided. According to the notice, the deadline for completing the forms is September 30, 2022. Candidates must be 18 years old and no older than 28-30 years old to be eligible for Executive and Non-Executive positions.
     

    First Published Sep 17, 2022, 4:56 PM IST

    The Steel Authority of India Limited, SAIL, has invited applications for Executive and Non-Executive positions. Eligible candidates can apply at the official website, sailcareers.com. The deadline to apply for the positions is September 30, 2022.

    The organisation will fill 333 positions in this recruitment drive. Read on for eligibility requirements, the selection process, and other information.

    1) About vacancy details
    a) Executives: 8 Positions
    b) Non-Executives: 325 Positions

    2) About eligibility criteria
    Candidates interested in applying for the positions should review the detailed notification read below, 

    a) Know the selection process
    A computer-based test in Hindi/English will be administered on the exam day. The computer-based test (CBT) will consist of 100 objective questions divided into two sections. The exam will last two hours; the minimum qualifying marks are 50 percentile for UR/EWS and 40 percentile for SC/ST/OBC (Non-creamy Layer)/PWD.

    b) Know about the application fees
    i) Assistant Manager
    General/OBC/EWS - Rs 700
    SC/ST/PWD/ESM/Departmental candidates - Rs 200

    ii) Operator-cum-Technician (Boiler Optr), Mining Foreman, Surveyor, Fire Operator (Trainee), and Operator-cum-Technician (Trainee) 
    General/OBC/EWS - Rs 500 
    SC/ST/PWD/ESM/Departmental candidates - Rs 150

    iii) Mining Mate, Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee), Fireman-cum-Fire Engine Driver (Trainee), and Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee) (HMV) 
    General/OBC/EWS - Rs 300 
    SC/ST/PWD/ESM/Departmental candidates - Rs 100

    3) Here's how to apply for the SAIL Recruitment 2022: 
    Step 1 - Visit the official website, sail.co.in
    Step 2 - Click on careers on the homepage
    Step 3 - Go to the 'Rourkela Steel Plant- Recruitment of Various technical posts in the Rourkela Steel Plant' link
    Step 4 - Read the details and download
    Step 5 - Go back and click on the login button 
    Step 6 - For new users, register and complete the form
    Step 7 - Make the payment
    Step 8 - Submit and download it

    Candidates should print the form for future reference. Check the official website for more information.

    Last Updated Sep 17, 2022, 5:01 PM IST
