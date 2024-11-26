'We are a Muslim nation': Islamist cites Aug 1971 attack in threats against Hindus in Bangladesh (WATCH)

Amid increasing violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, a chilling video has emerged on social media, which captures an Islamist, in front of security personnel, issuing stark threats against Hindus, freedom of expression, and press rights.

'We are a Muslim nation': Islamist cites Aug 1971 attack in threats against Hindus in Bangladesh (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 26, 2024, 2:45 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 26, 2024, 2:50 PM IST

Amid increasing violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, a chilling video has emerged on social media, which captures an Islamist, in front of security personnel, issuing stark threats against Hindus, freedom of expression, and press rights. The video, widely circulated online, has sparked outrage and concerns over safety of Hindus and minorities.

In the purported video, the man can be heard saying, “Do you know who we are in this country? We are a Muslim nation. We don't want the First World War—it’s very simple. If Bengali Muslims do not wish it, then Hindus, Adhipattabadi, Delhi Star, none of these will exist here. There will be no weddings here. We won’t entertain talks of freedom of press or freedom of speech.”

He further references a violent episode from the history, claiming, “We are the same people who destroyed and set fire to Ekattor TV building on August 5, 1971.”

Also read: Bangladesh police arrest Hindu community leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari amidst rising unrest

The timing of the video is particularly concerning, as attacks against the Hindu minority in Bangladesh have been on the rise. Reports of vandalism at temples, desecration of idols, and targeted assaults have created an atmosphere of fear within the community.

The video continues to draw widespread condemnation, with users calling for immediate action from authorities to ensure safety of Hindus.

A user wrote, "It is the step by step formation of the Islamic Republic of Bangladesh that we are witnessing. Hindus will be subject to a genocide, if India does not step in or at least have the Hindus migrate to India."

Another user commented, "Bangladesh has become breeding ground for Islamist extremism and it can end only end now with strong foreign intervention and sanctions."

A third user wrote, "Bangladesh is the new Pakistan. The story of development written over decades has faded into extreme religious supremacy. The atrocities being committed against Hindus will be remembered as a dark chapter in its history and spark widespread global outrage."

Also read: BREAKING: ‘Ensure safety of Hindus’: India slams Bangladesh after arrest of ISKCON monk amid unrest

