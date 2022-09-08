TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Application process for EO position commences today; details here

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TSPSC is seeking female candidates for Extension Officer (Supervisor) Grade-I in Telangana's Women Development and Child Welfare Department. TSPSC EO Application Link will be available on the website tspsc.gov.in at 5 pm.

    First Published Sep 8, 2022, 2:52 PM IST

    Telangana State Public Service Commission, TSPSC Recruitment 2022 application process begins on Thursday, September 8, 2022. TSPSC invites applications from female candidates for the position of Extension Officer (Supervisor) Grade-I in the Women Development and Child Welfare Department in the state of Telangana. TSPSC EO Application Link will be available at 5 pm on the website tspsc.gov.in. Candidates can view the important dates, selection process, eligibility, and other information below.

    Know the important details of the TSPSC Recruitment 2022: 
    1) Recruitment exam - TS PSC recruitment 2022
    2) Vacancies - 181
    3) Posts - EO
    4) Application begins - September 8, 2022
    5) Last date to apply for SBI Recruitment 2022 - September 29, 2022
    6) Educational qualification - Bachelor
    7) Selection Process - Exam
    8) Age limit - 18-44 as on July 1, 2022
    9) Salary - Rs 35,720 to Rs 1,04,430
    10) Official website - tspsc.gov.in

    Know about the eligibility criteria for TSPSC Recruitment 2022: 
    Candidates applying for the position of Extension officer must have a Bachelor's Degree in Home Science/Degree Bachelor's in Social Work (OR), a Bachelor's Degree in Sociology (OR), a Bachelor's Degree in Food Science & Nutrition (OR), and others. Candidates can find detailed eligibility criteria in the notification.

    Know about the application fee for TSPSC Recruitment 2022: 
    Candidates applying for the TSPSC recruitment 2022 must pay an application fee of Rs 200 and an examination fee of Rs 80. According to the official notification, "All unemployees are exempt from payment of examination fee, and b) All Employees of any Government (Central / State / PSUs / Corporations / Other Government Sector) are required to pay the prescribed examination fee."

    Also Read: SBI Clerk 2022: Application process for 5000 positions commences today; know details here

    Also Read: IBPS PO recruitment 2022: Application process begins from August 2; know eligibility criteria, age limit, fees

    Also Read: PPSC Recruitment 2022: Notification for junior auditor released; know how to apply

    Last Updated Sep 8, 2022, 2:52 PM IST
