TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Application process for EO position commences today; details here

Telangana State Public Service Commission, TSPSC Recruitment 2022 application process begins on Thursday, September 8, 2022. TSPSC invites applications from female candidates for the position of Extension Officer (Supervisor) Grade-I in the Women Development and Child Welfare Department in the state of Telangana. TSPSC EO Application Link will be available at 5 pm on the website tspsc.gov.in. Candidates can view the important dates, selection process, eligibility, and other information below.

Know the important details of the TSPSC Recruitment 2022:

1) Recruitment exam - TS PSC recruitment 2022

2) Vacancies - 181

3) Posts - EO

4) Application begins - September 8, 2022

5) Last date to apply for SBI Recruitment 2022 - September 29, 2022

6) Educational qualification - Bachelor

7) Selection Process - Exam

8) Age limit - 18-44 as on July 1, 2022

9) Salary - Rs 35,720 to Rs 1,04,430

10) Official website - tspsc.gov.in

Know about the eligibility criteria for TSPSC Recruitment 2022:

Candidates applying for the position of Extension officer must have a Bachelor's Degree in Home Science/Degree Bachelor's in Social Work (OR), a Bachelor's Degree in Sociology (OR), a Bachelor's Degree in Food Science & Nutrition (OR), and others. Candidates can find detailed eligibility criteria in the notification.

Know about the application fee for TSPSC Recruitment 2022:

Candidates applying for the TSPSC recruitment 2022 must pay an application fee of Rs 200 and an examination fee of Rs 80. According to the official notification, "All unemployees are exempt from payment of examination fee, and b) All Employees of any Government (Central / State / PSUs / Corporations / Other Government Sector) are required to pay the prescribed examination fee."

