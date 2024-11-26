Ava the golden tiger steals the show after Moo Deng's viral moment; See PHOTOS

The Chiang Mai Night Safari's Tiger World zone is where visitors can catch a glimpse of Ava and Luna daily between 11 am and 2 pm, as they continue to grow and delight fans of all ages.

First Published Nov 26, 2024, 2:39 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 26, 2024, 2:40 PM IST

Ava, a three-year-old golden tiger has become the latest sensation at the Chiang Mai Night Safari in Thailand after Moo Deng, the viral pygmy hippo. Born on February 16, 2021, alongside her sister Luna, Ava has captured the hearts of animal lovers worldwide, thanks to stunning photos shared by the zoo on Facebook.

Ava and Luna were introduced to the public just three weeks after their birth, and their parents, brought to the park from the Czech Republic and South Africa in 2015, belong to a rare Bengal tiger variant. Golden tigers like Ava are incredibly rare, as their unique golden-colored fur is caused by a recessive gene. This distinct feature makes them stand out from other tigers, adding to their allure.

The zoo's efforts in showcasing these rare golden tigers highlight the conservation of unique animal species and the attention they draw from around the globe.

Ava's rise to fame comes just two months after Moo Deng, a pygmy hippo at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi, captured international attention.

