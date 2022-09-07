SBI Clerk 2022: Application process for 5000 positions commences today; know details here

On Tuesday, September 6, the SBI Clerk Notification 2022 was released, announcing over 5000 SBI Clerk vacancies. The SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022 application deadline is September 27, 2022. Candidates should review the SBI Clerk eligibility criteria before applying.

Know about the Eligibility Criteria for SBI Clerk recruitment 2022:

1) Candidate graduates from any recognised university are eligible to apply for the SBI Clerk 2022 position. Those in their final year/semester of graduation may also apply and, if chosen, must present their passing certificate by November 30, 2022.

2) Candidates must be at least 20 years old and no older than 28 years old as of August 1, 2022. According to government regulations, the upper age limit can be relaxed.

Know how to apply for the SBI Clerk recruitment 2022:

1) Navigate to the official website, sbi.co.in

2) Click on the careers and access the current opening on the home page

3) Click on the application link in the notification

4) On a new login page, register yourself and then log in using the newly generated credentials

5) Key in all asked details on the application form

6) Upload all required documents

7) Make the payment and submit the form

8) Take a printout

Candidates applying for SBI recruitment 2022 must pay an application fee of Rs 750. Candidates who apply under the SC/ST category are exempt from paying the application fee.

