'Land in Dharwad to be allotted for vehicle manufacturing unit': Karnataka Minister MB Patil

Karnataka Industries Minister MB Patil announced Dharwad as the site for Rane Group’s Rs 1,000 crore vehicle manufacturing unit, providing 10 acres of land. Announced during the Invest Karnataka Chennai roadshow, the project promises job creation and economic growth in tier-2 cities like Dharwad.

Land in Dharwad to be allotted for vehicle manufacturing unit says Karnataka Minister MB Patil vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 26, 2024, 2:52 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 26, 2024, 2:52 PM IST

Bengaluru: Karnataka Industries Minister MB Patil announced that Dharwad would be the location for a new vehicle manufacturing unit, following a proposal from the Rane Group to invest Rs 1,000 crore in the state. The announcement was made during a roadshow held in Chennai on Tuesday as part of the Invest Karnataka initiative.  

The Rane Group, a leading manufacturer of commercial vehicles and two-wheelers, proposed setting up a manufacturing unit for commercial vehicles, three-wheelers, and two-wheelers. The company requested approximately 10 acres of land for the project. Responding positively, MB Patil said Dharwad is an ideal location for such a facility and assured the company of all necessary support.

Karnataka: Police fire on notorious gangsters during attack attempt in Hubballi

"All facilities required for setting up the vehicle manufacturing unit will be provided. Dharwad is well-suited for this project," MB Patil said during the meeting.  

The Chennai roadshow saw participation from several prominent companies, including Ashok Leyland, TAFE, Sanmar Group, Tube Investments, Stelect, Wistan, Alpha, Sirma, and Nokia. Officials from these organizations explored investment opportunities in Karnataka.

Dharwad: Congress leader Ismail Tamatgar's brothers arrested for attacking constable over parking dispute

Key state representatives, such as Industries Department Principal Secretary Selvakumar and Commissioner Gunjan Krishna, also attended the event, showcasing Karnataka's commitment to attracting investments and fostering industrial growth.  

This development aligns with Karnataka's focus on boosting industrial development, especially in tier-2 cities like Dharwad, known for its strategic location and skilled workforce. The proposed investment is expected to generate jobs and enhance the region's economic landscape.  

