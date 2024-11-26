Copper bottle water: Weighing health benefits and risks

Are there any health risks associated with drinking water from a copper bottle? Learn about the potential benefits and side effects.

article_image1
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 26, 2024, 2:36 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 26, 2024, 2:36 PM IST

Copper Vessel: Copper bottles are aesthetically pleasing. Drinking water from them is said to be healthy. Health experts suggest benefits like improved digestion and immunity. However, consider some factors before using them.

article_image2

Copper is a potent metal and our bodies require it in small amounts. Traditionally, copper vessels were used for drinking water in India. However, a recent case highlighted copper toxicity after consuming lemon water heated in a copper vessel.

article_image3

Copper is essential for red blood cell production, immunity, and nerve function. However, excess copper can disrupt the body's balance. Copper bottles might increase copper levels.

article_image4

Excessive copper intake can lead to nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and other gastrointestinal issues. Liver and kidney problems, along with neurological issues, might occur with prolonged use. Improper cleaning and prolonged storage can contribute to these issues. 

article_image5

Early signs include stomach cramps, nausea, and a metallic taste. Severe symptoms may involve jaundice, abdominal pain, and persistent headaches. Seek medical advice if any of these symptoms appear.

article_image6

Avoiding toxicity: Choose high-quality copper bottles with a barrier between copper and water. Clean regularly with a clean cloth. Avoid prolonged storage of water, especially hot water or acidic beverages like lemon juice.

article_image7

Improperly maintained copper bottles can harm the stomach, intestines, and liver. Dietary sources like nuts, seeds, leafy greens, and whole grains provide sufficient copper.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Breast Cancer Treatment: Know the impact of hormonal therapy called Tamoxifen RBA

Breast Cancer Treatment: Know the impact of hormonal therapy called Tamoxifen

Diagnosed with liver cancer? 6 Coping strategies to deal with THIS sickness RBA

Diagnosed with liver cancer? 6 Coping strategies to deal with THIS sickness

Glowing skin to weight loss: Benefits of ABC juice dmn

Glowing skin to weight loss: Benefits of ABC juice

5 Signs you're hurting your mental health with self-toxicity RTM

5 Signs you're hurting your mental health with self-toxicity

Ditch painkillers! Try flaxseeds to cure period pain naturally RTM

Ditch painkillers! Try flaxseeds to cure period pain naturally

Recent Stories

EPFO offers up to Rs 50,000 benefit on your EPF account: Here's how to avail anr

EPFO offers up to Rs 50,000 benefit on your EPF account: Here's how to avail

Land in Dharwad to be allotted for vehicle manufacturing unit says Karnataka Minister MB Patil vkp

'Land in Dharwad to be allotted for vehicle manufacturing unit': Karnataka Minister MB Patil

Kerala: Tribal families' huts demolished in Wayanad; Forest officer suspended amid outrage anr

Kerala: Tribal families' huts demolished in Wayanad; Forest officer suspended amid outrage

'We are a Muslim nation': Islamist cites Aug 1971 attack in threats against Hindus in Bangladesh (WATCH) shk

'We are a Muslim nation': Islamist cites Aug 1971 attack in threats against Hindus in Bangladesh (WATCH)

Ava the golden tiger steals the show after Moo Deng's viral moment; See PHOTOS AJR

Ava the golden tiger steals the show after Moo Deng's viral moment; See PHOTOS

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon