Copper bottle water: Weighing health benefits and risks

Are there any health risks associated with drinking water from a copper bottle? Learn about the potential benefits and side effects.

Copper Vessel: Copper bottles are aesthetically pleasing. Drinking water from them is said to be healthy. Health experts suggest benefits like improved digestion and immunity. However, consider some factors before using them.

Copper is a potent metal and our bodies require it in small amounts. Traditionally, copper vessels were used for drinking water in India. However, a recent case highlighted copper toxicity after consuming lemon water heated in a copper vessel.

Copper is essential for red blood cell production, immunity, and nerve function. However, excess copper can disrupt the body's balance. Copper bottles might increase copper levels.

Excessive copper intake can lead to nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and other gastrointestinal issues. Liver and kidney problems, along with neurological issues, might occur with prolonged use. Improper cleaning and prolonged storage can contribute to these issues.

Early signs include stomach cramps, nausea, and a metallic taste. Severe symptoms may involve jaundice, abdominal pain, and persistent headaches. Seek medical advice if any of these symptoms appear.

Avoiding toxicity: Choose high-quality copper bottles with a barrier between copper and water. Clean regularly with a clean cloth. Avoid prolonged storage of water, especially hot water or acidic beverages like lemon juice.

Improperly maintained copper bottles can harm the stomach, intestines, and liver. Dietary sources like nuts, seeds, leafy greens, and whole grains provide sufficient copper.

Latest Videos