Kerala: Tribal families' huts demolished in Wayanad; Forest officer suspended amid outrage

A Forest Department officer from the Bavali Section in Wayanad has been suspended after demolishing the huts of three tribal families in Kolli Colony, sparking outrage over the inhumane act. The State Human Rights Commission has taken up the case, seeking reports from authorities.

Centre allocates Rs 72 cr to Kerala for disaster mitigation, Rs 1,115.67 cr in total to various states

The demolition affected three tribal families residing in the Kolli Colony. The Forest Department claimed the action was taken on grounds of alleged encroachment within a wildlife sanctuary. Left with no alternative, the families, including women with infants, staged a protest in front of the Forest Department office. The department's actions, widely criticized for lacking compassion, led to significant controversy, ultimately prompting the suspension.

Bavali Section Forest Officer T. Krishnan has been suspended by North Zone Chief Conservator of Forests K.S. Deep. The suspension order cited the demolition of tribal huts without proper oversight, which brought disrepute to the Forest Department in the public eye.

Left with no alternative, the affected families, including women and children, were forced to spend the previous night on the bare ground where their demolished huts once stood.

The affected families have alleged that Forest Department officials threw away their belongings, including clothes and utensils. The incident, which occurred in a panchayat overseen by the Minister for Scheduled Castes and Tribes Welfare, sparked protests from both the Congress and BJP yesterday. Following the uproar, the three displaced families were temporarily accommodated in Forest Department quarters. The CPI(M) also condemned the actions of the Forest Department, joining the widespread criticism.

The Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognizance of the Forest Department’s demolition of the tribal huts. Judicial Member K. Baijunath has directed the Mananthavady Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) and the Wayanad District Collector to submit a report within 15 days. The case will be reviewed at the Commission's next sitting in Sultan Bathery. The action was initiated based on media reports highlighting the incident.

