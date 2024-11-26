Kerala: Tribal families' huts demolished in Wayanad; Forest officer suspended amid outrage

A Forest Department officer from the Bavali Section in Wayanad has been suspended after demolishing the huts of three tribal families in Kolli Colony, sparking outrage over the inhumane act. The State Human Rights Commission has taken up the case, seeking reports from authorities.

Kerala: Tribal families' huts demolished in Wayanad; Forest officer suspended amid outrage anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 26, 2024, 2:51 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 26, 2024, 2:51 PM IST

Wayanad: An officer from the Bavali Section Forest Office has been suspended following the demolition of huts belonging to tribal families, an action that sparked widespread public outrage over its inhumane nature. The State Human Rights Commission has also registered a case in connection with the incident.

Centre allocates Rs 72 cr to Kerala for disaster mitigation, Rs 1,115.67 cr in total to various states

The demolition affected three tribal families residing in the Kolli Colony. The Forest Department claimed the action was taken on grounds of alleged encroachment within a wildlife sanctuary. Left with no alternative, the families, including women with infants, staged a protest in front of the Forest Department office. The department's actions, widely criticized for lacking compassion, led to significant controversy, ultimately prompting the suspension.

Bavali Section Forest Officer T. Krishnan has been suspended by North Zone Chief Conservator of Forests K.S. Deep. The suspension order cited the demolition of tribal huts without proper oversight, which brought disrepute to the Forest Department in the public eye.

Left with no alternative, the affected families, including women and children, were forced to spend the previous night on the bare ground where their demolished huts once stood.

The affected families have alleged that Forest Department officials threw away their belongings, including clothes and utensils. The incident, which occurred in a panchayat overseen by the Minister for Scheduled Castes and Tribes Welfare, sparked protests from both the Congress and BJP yesterday. Following the uproar, the three displaced families were temporarily accommodated in Forest Department quarters. The CPI(M) also condemned the actions of the Forest Department, joining the widespread criticism.

The Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognizance of the Forest Department’s demolition of the tribal huts. Judicial Member K. Baijunath has directed the Mananthavady Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) and the Wayanad District Collector to submit a report within 15 days. The case will be reviewed at the Commission's next sitting in Sultan Bathery. The action was initiated based on media reports highlighting the incident.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Centre allocates Rs 72 cr to Kerala for disaster mitigation, Rs 1,115.67 cr in total to various states dmn

Centre allocates Rs 72 cr to Kerala for disaster mitigation, Rs 1,115.67 cr in total to various states

Kerala Gold Rate November 26 2024: Price of 8 gram gold DROPS below Rs 57,000; check details

Kerala Gold Rate November 26 2024: Price of 8 gram gold DROPS below Rs 57,000; check details

Kerala: Woman files fresh complaint in Pantheerankavu domestic violence case, husband in police custody dmn

Kerala: Woman files fresh complaint in Pantheerankavu domestic violence case, husband in police custody

Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 443 November 26 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 443 November 26 2024 LIVE: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

Tragic! 5 including children killed after lorry runs over people sleeping on roadside in Kerala Thrissur Nattika anr

Tragic! 5 including children killed after lorry runs over people sleeping on roadside in Kerala's Thrissur

Recent Stories

EPFO offers up to Rs 50,000 benefit on your EPF account: Here's how to avail anr

EPFO offers up to Rs 50,000 benefit on your EPF account: Here's how to avail

Land in Dharwad to be allotted for vehicle manufacturing unit says Karnataka Minister MB Patil vkp

'Land in Dharwad to be allotted for vehicle manufacturing unit': Karnataka Minister MB Patil

'We are a Muslim nation': Islamist cites Aug 1971 attack in threats against Hindus in Bangladesh (WATCH) shk

'We are a Muslim nation': Islamist cites Aug 1971 attack in threats against Hindus in Bangladesh (WATCH)

Ava the golden tiger steals the show after Moo Deng's viral moment; See PHOTOS AJR

Ava the golden tiger steals the show after Moo Deng's viral moment; See PHOTOS

Copper bottle water: Weighing health benefits and risks dmn

Copper bottle water: Weighing health benefits and risks

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon