    TS Police Constable Hall Ticket 2022 released; know how to download

    The TSLPRB Police Constable Hall Ticket 2022 is for the examination on August 28, 2022. According to the official notice on the TS Police Constable admit card, this admit card is for the preliminary exam for Transport Constables and Prohibition & Excise Constables.
     

    New Delhi, First Published Aug 18, 2022, 11:44 AM IST

    The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board, TSLPRB, released the TS Police Constable Hall Ticket 2022 online on Thursday, August 18, 2022. The TSLPRB admit card download link has been activated on the official website, tslprb.in. The instructions to download the Telangana police Bharti admit card are provided below.

    The TSLPRB Police Constable Hall Ticket 2022 is for the August 28, 2022 exam. The official notice on the TS Police Constable hall ticket states that this admit card is for the prelims exam for Transport Constables and Prohibition & Excise Constables.

    To download the hall ticket, candidates will need their TSLPRB login information. 

    Know how to download the TS Police Constable Hall Ticket 2022:
    1) Go to the official website of Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board, tslprb.in
    2) Click on the download hall ticket link on the homepage
    3) On the new page, login with your details as requested
    4) Your TSLPRB Police Constable hall ticket will be on the screen
    5) Download and print a copy

    Everyone is reminded to bring their TS Police Constable Hall Ticket 2022 to the exam hall. Without the ticket, they will be unable to take the TSLPRB Police Constable prelims exam.
     

