NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 registration begins today; check who can register here

The NEET PG 2022 counselling process consists of four rounds: Round 1, Round 2, Mop-Up Round, and Stray Vacancy Round. Each round of NEET PG counselling is a separate round with its rules. MCC has already issued round one seat allocation letters for MD and MS seats.

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, will begin NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 on Monday, October 10, 2022. According to the official schedule, round 2 registrations for NEET PG Counselling will begin today on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

MCC has completed Round 1 of NEET PG Counselling. Candidates were allowed to report to their respective colleges and were assigned seats until October 7, 2022. Round 2 is set to begin today.

Know important dates of NEET PG Counselling 2022:

1) Beginning of registration - October 10, 2022

2) Deadline for registration - October 14, 2022 (till noon) (can make payment until 8 pm)

3) Selection process begins - October 11, 2022

4) Deadline for choice filling and locking - October 14, 2022 (till 11:55 pm)

choice locking ( From 3 pm to 11:55 pm)

5) Internal candidate verification - October 14 to 16, 2022

6) Seat allocation processing - October 17 to 18, 2022

7) Round 2 Seat allotment result - October 19, 2022

8) Reporting and Participation - October 20 to 26, 2022

Know who can register for Round 2 of NEET PG Counselling 2022:

1) Candidates who were not assigned a seat in the first round of NEET PG counselling 2022

2) Candidates who were assigned a seat in NEET PG round one but had their seat cancelled due to physical document verification

3) Candidates who wish to upgrade their seat in round two of NEET PG 2022 counselling

4) Candidates who chose free exit or did not participate in NEET PG round one counselling

Also Read: NEET UG 2022 counselling round 1 registration to begin from Oct 11; here's how to register

Also Read: TS ICET 2022 Counseling Phase 1 certificate verification to commence today; know details here

Also Read: TS ICET 2022 round 1 counselling registration begins; know fees, required documents here