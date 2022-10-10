Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NEET UG 2022 counselling round 1 registration to begin from Oct 11; here's how to register

    The first round of registration for the NEET-UG 2022 counselling for the All India Quota will begin from October 11, 2022. Meanwhile, the NEET UG 2022 Counselling for Deemed+ Central Institute will begin from October 10.

    First Published Oct 10, 2022, 10:53 AM IST

    Registration for the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test, NEET UG 2022, will commence tomorrow, October 11, 2022. Candidates who passed the NEET UG test will be eligible to apply for Round 1 of counselling starting tomorrow on the official website mcc.nic.in. NEET UG Counselling Round 1 will commence tomorrow, October 11, according to the official schedule. Candidates must present official NEET UG documents such as their NEET UG Admit Card, NEET UG Score Card, and others.

    Round 1 will conclude on October 28, 2022, which is the last date for reporting for candidates who will be allotted seats.  Round 2 of the counselling process will begin on November 2, 2022 and will go through November 18, 2022.

    Also Read | TS ICET 2022 round 1 counselling registration begins; know fees, required documents here

    Here's how to register for counselling

    • Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in
    • On the homepage, Click on the ‘UG Medical Counselling’ section.
    • The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it.
    • Enter the required information and register on the portal.
    • Now login and fill up the application form.
    • Upload documents, pay the registration fee, and submit the form.
    • Take a printout of the application form.

    MCC will conduct the Mop Up Round following the first two rounds. In this phase, applicants are assigned any leftover places in institutions based on their NEET UG ranks and scorecards. Following the Mop-up round, MCC will hold an online stray vacancy round for any remaining unfilled seats.

    Also Read | IBPS PO Admit Card 2022 released; know step-by-step process to download it

    Last Updated Oct 10, 2022, 10:55 AM IST
