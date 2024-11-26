Japan Airlines unveils free flight offers for several countries including India; Check details

Japan Airlines has launched an offer to promote lesser-known destinations in Japan, providing complimentary domestic flights to international travelers. Popular options include traveling to Hokkaido for its ski resorts and national parks or exploring scenic spots like Nachi Falls and Wakayama.

Is a trip to Japan on your wishlist? If so, now is the perfect time! According to reports, Japan Airlines, a leading international airline, is preparing to offer free flight tickets to visitors from select countries, including India.

When booking an international flight with Japan Airlines, travelers can take advantage of a free domestic flight to any destination within Japan. This special offer is available to passengers from selected countries, including India, along with others such as the US, Canada, Mexico, Thailand, Singapore, New Zealand, Australia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, Beijing, Shanghai, Dalian, Tianjin, Taipei, and Guangzhou.

To avail of this offer, you must book both the international and domestic flights under a single reservation. The promotion is exclusively applicable to flights operated by Japan Airlines, with codeshare flights being ineligible. Additionally, for stopovers in Japan exceeding 24 hours, additional charges may apply based on your departure country.

Japan Airlines introduced this initiative to highlight its lesser-explored destinations. Travelers could, for example, arrive in Tokyo and then take advantage of a complimentary domestic flight to Hokkaido, renowned for its premier ski resorts and breathtaking national parks. Among the suggested destinations are the picturesque Nachi Falls and the serene Wakayama region.



