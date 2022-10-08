TS ICET 2022 round 1 counselling registration begins; know fees, required documents here

Candidates who passed the exam will now need to register for the counselling process. The online application deadline for round one of TS ICET 2022 counselling is October 12. The round 1 counselling registration form will be available on the official website of the TS ICET, tsicet.nic.in.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), which administers the state's Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET), began the registration process for round 1 counselling on Saturday, October 8. Applicants can register online and apply for the TS ICET counselling for admission to regular postgraduate programmes in business administration (MBA) and computer application (MCA) for the academic year 2022-23. The round 1 counselling registration form will be available on the TS ICET official website, tsicet.nic.in.

The deadline to apply online for round one of the TS ICET 2022 counselling is October 12. Between October 10 and October 13, document verification for TS ICET Round 1 counselling 2020 will occur. According to the TS ICET counselling schedule, the TS ICET 2022 provisional seat allotment round-1 result will be announced on October 18. Another Final phase round and spot admission round will be held.

Know the application fee for the TS ICET 2022 counselling:

1) Candidates belonging to SC/ST are required to pay Rs 600

2) Candidates belonging to other categories are required to pay Rs 1200

Know the required documents for TS ICET 2022 counselling:

1) TS ICET 2022 rank card

2) TS ICET hall ticket

3) Recent and valid photo ID proof, including Aadhar card, voter ID

4) Classes 10th and 12th mark sheet

5) Graduation certificate and degree

6) Cast certificate (if applicable)

7) Residence certificate (if applicable)

8) Transfer certificate (if applicable)

Know the steps to apply for the TS ICET 2022 counselling:

1) Visit the official website, tsicetd.nic.in

2) Log in by entering the required details on the homepage

3) Complete the TS ICET counselling registration form

4) Upload the required documents

5) Book the slot and make the payment

6) Download and take a printout

"The Candidate has to Change Category of the Student and select available Help Line Centre, Date & Time where he/she is interested in attending for Certificate verification," according to the official website. The candidate was required to appear at the selected Help Line Centre (HLC) on the Date/Time scheduled via Slot Booking. The candidate is not permitted to attend any other HLC than the one chosen. The candidate must arrive 10 minutes before the chosen slot time starts." Candidates can find out more information on the official website.

