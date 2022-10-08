Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TS ICET 2022 round 1 counselling registration begins; know fees, required documents here

    Candidates who passed the exam will now need to register for the counselling process. The online application deadline for round one of TS ICET 2022 counselling is October 12. The round 1 counselling registration form will be available on the official website of the TS ICET, tsicet.nic.in.
     

    TS ICET 2022 round 1 counselling registration begins; know fees, required documents here - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 8, 2022, 12:54 PM IST

    The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), which administers the state's Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET), began the registration process for round 1 counselling on Saturday, October 8. Applicants can register online and apply for the TS ICET counselling for admission to regular postgraduate programmes in business administration (MBA) and computer application (MCA) for the academic year 2022-23. The round 1 counselling registration form will be available on the TS ICET official website, tsicet.nic.in.

    The deadline to apply online for round one of the TS ICET 2022 counselling is October 12. Between October 10 and October 13, document verification for TS ICET Round 1 counselling 2020 will occur. According to the TS ICET counselling schedule, the TS ICET 2022 provisional seat allotment round-1 result will be announced on October 18. Another Final phase round and spot admission round will be held.

    Know the application fee for the TS ICET 2022 counselling:

    1) Candidates belonging to SC/ST are required to pay Rs 600

    2) Candidates belonging to other categories are required to pay Rs 1200

    Know the required documents for TS ICET 2022 counselling:

    1) TS ICET 2022 rank card

    2) TS ICET hall ticket

    3) Recent and valid photo ID proof, including Aadhar card, voter ID

    4) Classes 10th and 12th mark sheet

    5) Graduation certificate and degree

    6) Cast certificate (if applicable)

    7) Residence certificate (if applicable)

    8) Transfer certificate (if applicable)

    Know the steps to apply for the TS ICET 2022 counselling: 

    1) Visit the official website, tsicetd.nic.in

    2) Log in by entering the required details on the homepage

    3) Complete the TS ICET counselling registration form

    4) Upload the required documents

    5) Book the slot and make the payment

    6) Download and take a printout 

    "The Candidate has to Change Category of the Student and select available Help Line Centre, Date & Time where he/she is interested in attending for Certificate verification," according to the official website. The candidate was required to appear at the selected Help Line Centre (HLC) on the Date/Time scheduled via Slot Booking. The candidate is not permitted to attend any other HLC than the one chosen. The candidate must arrive 10 minutes before the chosen slot time starts." Candidates can find out more information on the official website.

    Also Read: TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Application process for EO position commences today; details here

    Also Read: Telangana, TS Inter Supplementary Results 2022 declared; know websites, steps to check here

    Also Read: TS ICET 2022: Result date, time announced; to be out on August 27

    Last Updated Oct 8, 2022, 12:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IBPS PO Admit Card 2022 released; know step-by-step process to download it - adt

    IBPS PO Admit Card 2022 released; know step-by-step process to download it

    AP ICET Counseling 2022 schedule announced; know fees, key dates, process here - adt

    AP ICET Counseling 2022 schedule announced; know fees, key dates, process here

    SSC Answer Key 2022 for JHT, JT and SHT exams released; know how to raise objection - adt

    SSC Answer Key 2022 for JHT, JT and SHT exams released; know how to raise objection

    MHT CET Counselling 2022: Provisional merit list for CAP round 1 released; know how to download - adt

    MHT CET Counselling 2022: Provisional merit list for CAP round 1 released; know how to download

    National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) on hold till further orders, says NCERT AJR

    National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) on hold till further orders, says NCERT

    Recent Stories

    Raja Raja Chola controversy: BJP leader H Raja says Kamal Haasan's whole family 'evangelised' AJR

    Raja Raja Chola controversy: BJP leader H Raja says Kamal Haasan's whole family 'evangelised'

    football everton vs manchester united wayne rooney urges cristiano ronaldo to stay patient will the out of favour icon pay heed snt

    Rooney urges Ronaldo to 'stay patient'; will the out-of-favour Man United icon pay heed?

    hot sexy Photos and video Poonam Pandey poses TOPLESS for a NUDE photoshoot drb

    Photos and video: Poonam Pandey poses TOPLESS for a NUDE photoshoot

    Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa Zorawar Kalra evolution in show is a true testimony of his competence here is why drb

    Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa: Zorawar Kalra's evolution in show is a true testimony of his competence, here's why

    In a first since independence, Centre approves weapon system branch for IAF officers

    In a first since independence, Centre approves Weapon System Branch for IAF officers

    Recent Videos

    football ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with qatar World Cup 2022 official ball al rihla will stun you snt

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with World Cup 2022 official ball will stun you

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    Video Icon
    Leopard falls into a family's well in Kerala's Wayanad, rescued after hours

    Leopard falls into a family's well in Kerala's Wayanad, rescued after hours

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Love spending time at the wicket - Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: 'Love spending time at the wicket' - Sanju Samson

    Video Icon
    Air Force Day 2022 IAF at 90 Guardians of the sky, pride of the nation

    IAF@90: Guardians of the sky, pride of the nation

    Video Icon