TS ICET 2022 Counseling Phase 1 certificate verification to commence today; know details here

Candidates will not be permitted to participate unless booking slots are reserved. According to the schedule, candidates must complete the verification by October 13, 2022. Non-registered candidate registration is still open and will be available until October 12, 2022.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, organises TS ICET Counseling for candidates who took the TS ICET 2022 exam. The TS ICET 2022 registration period began on October 8, 2022, and will end on October 12, 2022. According to the schedule, certificate verification for candidates will start on Monday, October 10.

Candidates must upload their certified documents for certificate verification once they complete their basic online information form. Students should remember that they will only be able to complete their certificate verification after they have booked their slots for the selection of helpline centre, date, and time. Candidates will not be permitted to participate unless booking slots are reserved.

According to the schedule, candidates must complete the verification by October 13, 2022. Non-registered candidate registration is still open and will be available until October 12, 2022.

Know the TS ICET 2022 Counseling Phase 1 dates:

1) Registration, payment of fees, and reservation of a slot for certificate verification - October 8 to October 12, 2022

2) Verification of certificates for candidates who reserved slots - October 10 to October 13, 2022

3) After certificate verification, exercising options - October 10 to October 15, 2022

4) To freezing of options - October 15, 2022

5) All seats provisional - October 15, 2022

6) Allotment result of the provisional seat - October 18, 2022

7) Payment of tuition fee and self-reporting - October 18 to October 21, 2022

Know the list of required documents for TS ICET 2022 Counseling:

1) Hard copy of the TS ICET rank card and admit card

2) A photocopy of an identity card

3) Marks sheets and certificates of classes 10, 12, graduation, and more

4) Bonafide certificate ranging from class 9 to degree level, and transfer certificates (TC)

5) Income, caste, and residency certificates (if required)

6) Certificates for NCC/CAP/PH/Sports and Games (if required)

Know how to register and make payment for TS ICET 2022 Counseling:

1) Visit the official website, tsicet.nic.in

2) Go to the payment processing fee first

3) Then, verify the payment status

4) Reserved your slot

5) Participate in the certificate verification

Candidates should know that those who complete the certificate verification must exercise their options and freeze them until October 15. Check the website for the most recent updates.

Also Read: TS ICET 2022 round 1 counselling registration begins; know fees, required documents here

Also Read: TS ICET 2022: Result announced; know how to check

Also Read: TS ICET 2022: Result to be announced today; know time, details to check on scorecard