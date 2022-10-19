Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration deadline extended till October 23; know details here

The notification also added that the Kannada Language Test for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates would be now held on October 27, 2022, from 11:30 am to 12:30 am in Bangalore.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA, has extended the State NEET UG Counselling registration deadline until October 23, 2022. According to a notice issued by the KEA on Wednesday, registration dates for UGNEET Medical/Dental/AYUSH courses have been extended. Candidates can apply at the official website, kea.kar.nic.in.

"As the servers allotted to KEA are down in the State Data Centre," the notice says, "the dates of UGNEET 2022 are extended as follows to submit online applications for admission to Medical, Dental, and AYUSH Courses." It also stated that the Kannada Language Test for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates would be held on October 27, 2022, from 11:30 am to 12:30 am in Bangalore, rather than October 21, 2022.

Registration and fee payment will be accepted until 5:30 pm on October 23, 2022, and online applications will be accepted until 11:59 pm on October 25, 2022.

Know how to register for the Karnataka NEET UG Counselling:

1) Go to the website, kea.kar.nic.in

2) Click on the "UGNEET (Medical/Dental/Ayush) Online Application" link

3) On the new page, register

4) Key in the details and then log in to apply

5) After entering all the required details, submit

6) Download and take a print

Candidates who have already registered may submit copies of their applications by October 25, 2022. Check the website, kea.kar.nic.in, for the most recent information.

Also Read: NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC to begin state counselling registrations today; know required documents

Also Read: Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2022 registration commences today; know eligibility, process here

Also Read: MP NEET UG 2022 Counselling schedule released; know important dates, process here