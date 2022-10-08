Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MP NEET UG 2022 Counselling schedule released; know important dates, process here

    The vacancies will be released by the Department of Medical Education on October 17, and the final vacancies following objections will be released on October 19. The state merit list will be out on October 19.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 8, 2022, 6:33 PM IST

    The Madhya Pradesh Department of Medical Education (DME) has released the NEET UG 2022 counselling schedule. The online registration process will begin on October 12, and candidates can apply online for the Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) programme until October 20 on the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in.

    The Department of Medical Education will release the vacancies on October 17, and the final vacancies following objections will be released on October 19. The state merit list will be released on October 19.

    Know the entire schedule of the MP NEET UG 2022 counselling: 

    1) Registration - October 12 to October 20, 2022

    2) Publication of vacancies - October 17 to October 18, 2022

    3) Disposal of objection - October 19, 2022

    4) Release of state merit list - October 21, 2022

    5) Choice filling and choice locking - October 22 to October 25, 2022

    6) Seat allotment - October 28, 2022

    7) Reporting at the allotted college - October 29 to November 4, 2022 (6:00 pm)

    8) Upgradation - October 29 to November 4, 2022

    9) Online resignation at the college level - October 29 to November 4, 2022 (6:00 pm)

    Know how to do the online registration for MP NEET UG Counselling 2022:

    1) Go to the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in

    2) Navigate to the NEET UG 2022 counselling window

    3) Enter the required details 

    4) Upload the required documents

    5) Make payments and click on submit

    6) Download and take a printout 

    The DME Madhya Pradesh will announce the round one seat allotment results on October 28; in-person reporting at the medical/dental college will take place from October 29 to November 4.

    Admission to various undergraduate medical courses, including MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing, will be granted through the counselling process.

    Also Read: Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2022 registration commences; know how to register, details on PIN purchasing here

    Also Read: NEET UG 2022: Counselling schedule released; know important dates here

    Also Read: NEET PG Counseling 2022: West Bengal quota registration begins; All you need to know

    Last Updated Oct 8, 2022, 6:38 PM IST
    Video Icon