RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das hospitalised in Chennai; condition stable

Shaktikanta Das, the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has been hospitalized at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai due to a health issue. Hospital sources have assured that the situation is not critical. An RBI official stated, "He is fine and nothing concerning. We will issue a formal statement soon."

"He is now doing fine and will be discharged in the next 2-3 hours," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The government is reportedly considering granting a second term extension to Shaktikanta Das, which would make him the longest-serving RBI governor since the 1960s. Das, who took office in December 2018, has already exceeded the usual five-year tenure typically seen in recent years.

Under Shaktikanta Das's leadership, the RBI has successfully managed several economic challenges, such as inflation and global uncertainties. In a recent interview, the governor conveyed his confidence in India's economic resilience, emphasizing that the country is well-equipped to withstand external shocks, including protectionism, trade wars, and geopolitical conflicts.

