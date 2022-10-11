Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2022 registration commences today; know eligibility, process here

    The general category cut-off score is 117 out of 720, SC/ST/BC and Persons with Disability is 93 and Persons with Disability is 105 out of 720. Candidates can learn more about the KNR University of Health Sciences by visiting its official website.

    First Published Oct 11, 2022, 12:16 PM IST

    Registration for admission into MBBS and BDS programmes has begun at the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), which administers the NEET UG counselling for Telangana medical seats. Registration for Telangana NEET UG counselling is for admission to the academic year 2022-23. The official website for online registration is tsmedadm.tsche.in. The deadline to apply online for Telangana NEET UG counselling 2022 is October 18.

    "After verification of original scanned certificates, the provisional final merit position of the applied candidates will be prepared based on NEET UG 2022 Rank and other eligibility criteria. The Admission Committee will conduct final verification of original certificates at the time of admission at the allotted college," according to an official statement.

    Know the process to register for Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2022:
    1) Visit the official website, tsmedadm.tsche.in
    2) Register your phone number and email address
    3) Complete the details, including dates of birth, caste category
    4) Upload the certificate as needed
    5) Fill out and save the Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2022 registration form

    Know the eligibility to register for Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2022:
    1) Candidates must have completed Class 12, Intermediate, or equivalent examinations in Physics, Chemistry, Biology (Botany, Zoology), Biotechnology, and English.

    2) Non-local candidates are only eligible for 15 per cent of unreserved seats. Local candidates are also eligible for 15 per cent of unreserved seats and 85 per cent of seats reserved for the local area.

    3) Candidates who have studied or lived in the local area for at least four years, with the last year of a stay including passing the Class 12 examination.

    4) If a medical student has studied in two or more local areas for seven consecutive years, with the last year including passing the Class 12 examination. The authorities will then consider the area where the candidate has lived the longest for Telangana MBBS 2022 admission.

    5) If the candidate spent an equal amount of time in each of the seven years in the same area, the location where he spent the most time will be considered.

