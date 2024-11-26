Pakistan: ‘Shoot at sight’ ordered in Islamabad as pro-Imran Khan PTI protest rally turns deadly (WATCH)

Pakistan’s army has been ordered to “shoot at sight” after clashes with demonstrators killed four soldiers and at least one protester, according to reports. 

First Published Nov 26, 2024, 10:40 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 26, 2024, 10:49 AM IST

At least four security personnel and one demonstrator were reportedly killed on Monday, as scores of supporters of jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan marched towards the capital Islamabad and were stopped by tear gas canisters fired by the cops. The government requested Army to step in to control and 'shoot at sight’ orders, under Article 245, were issued as protest turned deadly.

The violent clashes erupted when protesters demanding the release of Imran Khan entered the capital Islamabad late Monday, defying efforts by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government to stifle the nationwide demonstrations.  

Also read: Pakistan massacre: Gunmen kill at least 38 in deadly attack on passenger vehicles

The protest march led by Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi began on Sunday and reached Islamabad by Monday evening. The protest spilled over to Tuesday with the protesters resuming their march to the D-Chowk, close to multiple strategic buildings in the capital.

According to reports, Zulfi Bukhari, a spokesman for Khan’s political movement, said one of the marchers was killed and 20 others were wounded as the authorities confronted the protesters.

Video on social media showed Imran Khan's supporters wearing gas masks and protective goggles to carry out the march amid heavy security deployment which made travel between Islamabad and other cities nearly impossible. 

Imran Khan has been in jail for more than a year and faces more than 150 cases related to his time as Pakistan prime minister. 

Schools shut, mobile services cut

All educational facilities were closed in Islamabad for security reasons, according to a notice from the local administration cited in a Bloomberg report. Mobile phone services in some areas were also suspended along with a ban on gatherings of more than five people in the capital.

