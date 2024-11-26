Amid Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala wedding: Actress childhood photos go viral

From facing over 1000 rejections to becoming a leading actress, Sobhita Dhulipala's journey is inspiring. Her recent engagement with Naga Chaitanya has made headlines, and her childhood photos are now trending online.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 26, 2024, 10:33 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 26, 2024, 11:15 AM IST

Sobhita Dhulipala's Journey

Breaking into the film industry with no connections is challenging. Sobhita Dhulipala, despite facing over 1000 rejections, has made her mark in Bollywood. Recently engaged to a divorced actor, her wedding is on the horizon.

article_image2

Sobhita Dhulipala's Background

Hailing from Andhra Pradesh, Sobhita's father was a merchant navy engineer, and her mother a school teacher. After schooling in Visakhapatnam, she moved to Mumbai to study corporate law. A trained classical dancer, she won the Navy Queen title in 2010.

article_image3

Sobhita Dhulipala's Modeling

Entering modeling through a friend, Sobhita participated in Miss Earth 2013. While she didn't win the main title, she secured Miss Photogenic, Miss Beauty for a Cause, Miss Talent, and Miss Beautiful Face.

article_image4

Sobhita Dhulipala's Auditions

With no film background, auditions were Sobhita's only route. She persevered for 3 years, facing over 1000 rejections before landing her first role.

article_image5

Sobhita Dhulipala's Debut

Facing rejections due to her skin tone, Sobhita debuted in Anurag Kashyap's 'Raman Raghav 2.0'. This led to roles in Telugu and Malayalam films, and the breakthrough web series 'Made in Heaven'.

article_image6

Sobhita Dhulipala's Success

'The Night Manager' brought Sobhita pan-India fame, starring opposite Anil Kapoor. She also debuted in Hollywood with 'Monkey Man'.

article_image7

Sobhita Dhulipala's Stardom

Now a prominent Bollywood actress, Sobhita has worked with stars like Anil Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Vicky Kaushal. She's a top-paid OTT star, with recent hits like 'Made in Heaven', 'Ponniyin Selvan', and 'The Night Manager'.

article_image8

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya

After dating rumors, Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya recently got engaged. Their wedding is reportedly scheduled for December 4th. Sobhita's adorable childhood photos are now circulating online, charming fans.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Never compromise your worth..': Amid divorce rumors, Aishwarya Rai shares powerful message video on social media NTI

'Never compromise your worth..': Amid divorce rumors, Aishwarya Rai shares powerful message video

International Emmy Awards 2024: The Vow, Drops of God to Liebes Kind; Check out complete list of winners here NTI

International Emmy Awards 2024: The Vow, Drops of God to Liebes Kind; Check out complete list of winners here

Mahira Sharma dating cricketer Mohammed Siraj? Actress latest post sparks curiosity ATG

Bigg Boss star Mahira Sharma dating cricketer Mohammed Siraj? Actress' latest post sparks curiosity

52nd International Emmys LIVE: When and where to watch in India; actor Vir Das to host the show RBA

52nd International Emmys LIVE: When and where to watch in India; actor Vir Das to host the show

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar REACTS after Salman Khan comments on Mahesh Babu's persona (WATCH) RBA

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar REACTS after Salman Khan comments on Mahesh Babu's persona (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Maruti Eeco 7 Seater Review: Price, Mileage, Features, Specification and Colours RBA

Maruti Eeco 7 Seater Review: Price, Mileage, Features, Specification and Colours

'Never compromise your worth..': Amid divorce rumors, Aishwarya Rai shares powerful message video on social media NTI

'Never compromise your worth..': Amid divorce rumors, Aishwarya Rai shares powerful message video

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala wedding: Samantha Ruth Prabhu BREAKS silence on their divorce; here's what she said RBA

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita wedding: Samantha Ruth Prabhu BREAKS silence on their divorce; here's what she said

Renukaswamy murder case: Did actor Darshan influence doctors for medical bail? vkp

Renukaswamy murder case: Did actor Darshan influence doctors for medical bail?

Pakistan: 'Shoot at sight' ordered in Islamabad as pro-Imran Khan PTI protest rally turns deadly (WATCH) shk

Pakistan: ‘Shoot at sight’ ordered in Islamabad as pro-Imran Khan PTI protest rally turns deadly (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon