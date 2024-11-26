Amid Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala wedding: Actress childhood photos go viral

From facing over 1000 rejections to becoming a leading actress, Sobhita Dhulipala's journey is inspiring. Her recent engagement with Naga Chaitanya has made headlines, and her childhood photos are now trending online.

Sobhita Dhulipala's Journey

Breaking into the film industry with no connections is challenging. Sobhita Dhulipala, despite facing over 1000 rejections, has made her mark in Bollywood. Recently engaged to a divorced actor, her wedding is on the horizon.

Sobhita Dhulipala's Background

Hailing from Andhra Pradesh, Sobhita's father was a merchant navy engineer, and her mother a school teacher. After schooling in Visakhapatnam, she moved to Mumbai to study corporate law. A trained classical dancer, she won the Navy Queen title in 2010.

Sobhita Dhulipala's Modeling

Entering modeling through a friend, Sobhita participated in Miss Earth 2013. While she didn't win the main title, she secured Miss Photogenic, Miss Beauty for a Cause, Miss Talent, and Miss Beautiful Face.

Sobhita Dhulipala's Auditions

With no film background, auditions were Sobhita's only route. She persevered for 3 years, facing over 1000 rejections before landing her first role.

Sobhita Dhulipala's Debut

Facing rejections due to her skin tone, Sobhita debuted in Anurag Kashyap's 'Raman Raghav 2.0'. This led to roles in Telugu and Malayalam films, and the breakthrough web series 'Made in Heaven'.

Sobhita Dhulipala's Success

'The Night Manager' brought Sobhita pan-India fame, starring opposite Anil Kapoor. She also debuted in Hollywood with 'Monkey Man'.

Sobhita Dhulipala's Stardom

Now a prominent Bollywood actress, Sobhita has worked with stars like Anil Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Vicky Kaushal. She's a top-paid OTT star, with recent hits like 'Made in Heaven', 'Ponniyin Selvan', and 'The Night Manager'.

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya

After dating rumors, Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya recently got engaged. Their wedding is reportedly scheduled for December 4th. Sobhita's adorable childhood photos are now circulating online, charming fans.

Latest Videos