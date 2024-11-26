Kerala: Woman files fresh complaint in Pantheerankavu domestic violence case, husband in police custody

A woman in Kozhikode has filed a new complaint against her husband, Rahul, after being assaulted again, despite previously withdrawing a domestic violence case against him.

Kozhikode: The woman involved in the Pantheerankavu domestic violence case has filed a new complaint against her husband, Rahul, after she was assaulted again. The woman reported the abuse to the police, and a complaint was lodged at the Pantheerankavu police station. Rahul is currently in police custody in connection with the allegations.

Earlier, the woman had stated that she had no complaints about her husband. She said this to the police while receiving treatment at the Medical College. However, her father intervened, asserting that there were indeed grievances, and they would formally file a complaint with the police. The woman was admitted to the hospital with visible injuries to her face and eyes. Despite her injuries, she initially insisted on returning to her hometown in Ernakulam, maintaining that she had no complaint.

The domestic violence case, initially filed shortly after their marriage earlier this year, had previously been dismissed by the High Court. The court accepted Rahul Gopal’s petition to dismiss the case, with the woman later submitting an affidavit stating that her husband had not caused her harm. She explained that the complaint had arisen from misunderstandings and disagreements. The woman also expressed a desire to reconcile with her husband and withdraw the case. Based on these developments, the court dismissed the FIR against Rahul Gopal.



