Renukaswamy murder case: Did actor Darshan influence doctors for medical bail?

Questions arise over actor Darshan’s health claims in the Renukaswamy murder case. Despite bail for urgent surgery, no operation occurred. Allegations of influence on BIMS doctors and lavish celebrations during bail fuel doubts about the legitimacy of his medical needs and legal relief.

Renukaswamy murder case: Did actor Darshan influence doctors for medical bail? vkp
First Published Nov 26, 2024, 10:54 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 26, 2024, 10:54 AM IST

Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, A2 in the Chitradurga Renukaswamy murder case, has faced growing scrutiny over his health claims. Despite being granted bail three weeks ago on medical grounds, Darshan has yet to undergo the operation for which he was reportedly released. Questions have been raised regarding the authenticity of his health condition, as concerns mount over the delay in his medical procedure.

Doubts intensified after Karnataka Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar commented that Darshan's condition does not require surgery. This has led to allegations of undue influence. Speculation is rife about whether Darshan coerced doctors at Ballari Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) into submitting a fabricated health report to facilitate his transfer to Bengaluru for treatment.

Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan's medical report submitted to High Court

Serious questions have arisen about the possibility of external pressure on BIMS doctors. Reports suggest that an influential minister may have played a role in persuading the doctors to declare that Darshan needed immediate surgery. The same report was then presented to the court by Darshan's legal team.  

In court, Darshan’s lawyers argued that delaying the operation could lead to severe kidney issues and even a stroke. This plea resulted in the court granting Darshan six weeks of interim bail for medical treatment. However, despite three weeks passing, there has been no surgery, raising eyebrows.  Darshan, who was released from Ballari Jail with a limp and complaints of severe back pain, travelled to Bengaluru for medical treatment. Initially admitted to BGS Gleneagles Hospital for spinal and leg pain, Darshan has opted for alternative treatments like physiotherapy instead of immediate surgery.  

Interestingly, during this period, Darshan celebrated his son Vineesh’s birthday grandly and even performed rituals for his expensive cars on the occasion of Diwali. This has further fueled speculation about the urgency of his medical needs. 

Actor Darshan's film future looks bright for 2025, claims Avadhoota Arjun Guruji

Darshan arrived at BGS Hospital on Friday afternoon and underwent several tests, including ECG, blood sugar levels, liver function tests (LFT), and scans. Doctors have recommended starting with physiotherapy and medication to manage his back pain. Surgery remains a last resort if his condition does not improve.  

The delay in surgery and the accompanying celebrations have raised serious questions about whether Darshan genuinely required medical bail or leveraged his influence to secure temporary freedom. With suspicions mounting, all eyes are now on further developments in this high-profile case.  

