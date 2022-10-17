NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC to begin state counselling registrations today; know required documents

The NEET UG 2022 second round of state counselling will be held by MCC from November 7 to November 18, 2022. Aspirants can download the entire state counselling schedule from the MCC's official website.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin registration for the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022 on Monday, October 17. Candidates who wish to participate in the NEET UG 2022 state counselling process can register online at MCC's official website, mcc.nic.in. The first round of NEET UG 2022 state counselling will occur from October 17 to October 28.

The MCC will administer the NEET UG state counselling process to provide admission to medical students on 85 per cent of State/UT quota seats. Candidates who have participated in round 2 of the state quota will not be eligible to participate in subsequent rounds of the state quota beginning in the academic year 2022-23. Candidates eligible for state quotas, private medical and dental colleges, and state(s) authority must contact the appropriate state government, admission authority, and Directorate of Medical Education.

Know the NEET UG 2022 state counselling schedule:

1) State counselling round 1 registration - October 17 to 28, 2022

2) Deadline for joining - November 4, 2022

3) State counselling round 2 registration - November 7 to 18, 2022

4) Deadline for joining - November 21, 2022

5) Round of counselling cleanup - December 6 to 12, 2022

6) Deadline for joining - December 16, 2022

7) Academic session 2022-23 for UG courses begins - December 20, 2022

Know the list of required documents for NEET UG State Counselling 2022:

1) NEET UG 2022 admit card

2) NEET UG 2022 rank card

3) Candidate's photograph

4) candidate's signature

5) DOB certificate

6) Qualification certificate (Classes 10th, 12th mark sheet or certificate)

7) Category certificate (if required)

8) Character certificate

9) Fitness certificate

10) Photo identity proof

