CUET PG 2022: NTA to announce results today at 4 pm; know how to check, cut-off marks & more

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare CUET-PG results on 26 September, Monday by 4 pm, said UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar. Candidates can check the exam result on its official website---cuet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to declare Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 result on September 26. CUET PG score card will be released on the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in by 4 pm. The CUET PG result 2022 date and time is announced by the UGC Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on his official Twitter handle.

"Results for the CUET-PG must be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) by 4 p.m. on September 26 in order for participating universities to accept applicants for post-graduate admission. Best wishes to all the students," the tweet said.

On September 16, the NTA made CUET PG Answer Key available. Candidates had until September 18 to voice any complaints to the tentative answer key.

Also Read | CUET PG 2022: Result to be announced today; know marking scheme, other details here

Here's how to check your results:

Step 1) Visit the official website of CUET NTA---cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2) On the home page, click on CUET PG Result 2022 link.

Step 3) Enter the login credentials and submit.

Step 4) Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5) Check the result and download the file.

Step 6) Get a hard copy for future reference.

Also read: CUET 2022: NTA extends deadline for CUET PG application process; here's all you need to know

It is anticipated that NTA would not provide CUET PG cut-off marks, similar to how they did with CUET UG results. There is no unified admissions procedure for CUET; rather, each university will establish its own admission standards in accordance with its own policies.

The exam was of total of 100 questions divided into two parts--A and B. The questions were based on language comprehension, verbal ability, general knowledge and awareness, computer basics, and logical reasoning. Part A had 25 questions and Part B had 75 questions.

Also read: NTA to announce CUET PG Result 2022 on September 26, says UGC Chairman; know websites, steps to download