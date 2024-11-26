Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan falls in love with THIS Russian model, marries for the third time

A famous actor, after two unsuccessful marriages, married Russian model Anna Lezhneva for the third time. He is now the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

First Published Nov 26, 2024, 2:06 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 26, 2024, 2:06 PM IST

Pawan Kalyan

Divorce has become common in the film industry. If there is a disagreement with their partner, they immediately divorce and remarry. Some even get married for the 3rd time if the 2nd marriage also fails. In that way, a famous actor has fallen in love with and married a Russian model after two failed marriages.

Pawan Kalyan

Impressed by this actor, Russian model Anna left her country and came to India. On the other hand, this actor, unaffected by religious or social norms, married the Russian woman for the third time. This actor is one of the biggest film stars in Andhra. Coming from a superstar family, he is the brother of megastar Chiranjeevi.

Pawan Kalyan

Called 'Power Star' by his fans, Pawan has acted in superhit films like Vakeel Saab, Bheemla Nayak, Gopala Gopala, Gabbar Singh, and Kushi. Pawan Kalyan first met Russian model actress Anna Lezhneva on the sets of the 2011 film 'Teen Maar'. The couple dated for about two years and got married in 2013.

Pawan Kalyan and Family

Pawan Kalyan and Anna have a son and a daughter. After their marriage, Pawan Kalyan also adopted Anna Lezhneva's daughter from her first husband and raised her with his other three children. In 2017, the couple welcomed their first child together.

Pawan Kalyan

Anna supported Pawan Kalyan in his political journey. Today, he is the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and a big supporter of the BJP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised Pawan Kalyan's political journey. It is said that the actor's contribution was high in bringing a landslide victory to the BJP in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan first married Nandini in 1997. Due to disagreements in this 10-year marriage, the two separated. Pawan Kalyan then married actress Renu Desai in 2009, and the couple has two children, Akira Nandan and Aadhya. The couple divorced and separated in 2012.

