CUET 2022: NTA extends deadline for CUET PG application process; here's all you need to know

The registration deadline for the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 has been extended by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The application deadline for CUET PG 2022 has been extended until July 4 (up to 5 pm). Previously, the deadline to apply for the CUET PG exam was June 18. Candidates can complete and submit the CUET PG application form 2022 online at cuet.nta.nic.in.

"In continuation to the Public Notice dated 19.05.2022 regarding the submission of the Online Application Form of the Common University Entrance Test (PG) 2022, it is hereby informed that the deadline for the submission of the Online Application Form has been extended from June 18, 2022, to July 4, 2022," NTA said in a statement.

Candidates should remember that the deadline for submitting the CUET PG application fee is July 5. Between July 6 and July 8, aspirants can change their CUET 2022 PG applications.

Here's how to apply for CUET PG 2022:

1) Go to the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in

2) Click on the Registration for CUET (PG) 2022 link on the home screen

3) Fill in the details, including names, dates of birth, addresses

4) When you complete the online application, you will be assigned an "application number."

5) Fill out the CUET PG 2022 application form using the system-generated registration or application number

6) Scanned documents, including photographs and signatures, should be uploaded

7) Make the application fee

8) Submit the CUET PG application

9) Download and save the form and take a printout

According to the NTA, candidates are advised to proceed with caution as there will be no further opportunities for correction after the correction mentioned above period.

Candidates with questions or clarifications can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011 4075 9000 or write to NTA at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.

