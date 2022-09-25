Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NTA to announce CUET PG Result 2022 on September 26, says UGC Chairman; know websites, steps to download

    The CUET PG Results 2022 will be made available to all candidates, and they will be able to download the results by 4 pm on Monday. For candidates who registered between September 1, 2022, and September 11, 2022, the CUET PG Exam was held in various examination centres.

    First Published Sep 25, 2022, 10:52 AM IST

    CUET PG, or Common University Entrance Test Post Graduate Result, will be announced on Monday, September 26, 2022, at 4 pm for all candidates. Candidates can view their results once published on the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

    Chairman of the UGC, Jagadesh Kumar, tweeted, "The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release CUET-PG results by 4 pm on September 26 (Monday), which are required for Post-graduate admissions at participating universities. All the best to all of the students."

     

     

    The CUET PG Results 2022 will be announced for all candidates, and those who took the exam can download the results by 4 pm on Monday. The CUET PG Exam was held in various examination centres for candidates who registered between September 1, 2022, and September 11, 2022.

    Know the websites to check the CUET PG Result 2022:
    1) cuet.nta.nic.in 
    2) ntaresults.nic.in

    Know how to check the CUET PG Result 2022:
    1) Visit the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in
    2) Select the 'CUET PG 2022 result' link
    3) Enter the required credentials in the next window
    4) The CUET PG result will be on the screen
    5) Download the score card and take a print

    Students who pass the CUET PG Exam 2022 can enrol in post-graduate programmes at participating universities. The admission details will be communicated shortly after the results are announced.

    Yesterday, the CUET PG Final Answer Key was made available. On the official website on September 24, 2022. Candidates who took the CUET PG Exam can access the final key. The answer key has been made available in pdf format. Keep checking the official website for more information.

    The CUET PG 2022 exam was held between September 1 to September 12, 2022. The CUET PG examination was held in two shifts, from 10 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 5 pm, using a computer-based test (CBT). Over 40 central and state universities are participating in CUET PG 2022 for post-graduate admission for the academic year 2022-2023.

