Varun Dhawan on LinkedIn: 'Baby John' actor deletes his account post facing troll for his professional bio

Actor Varun Dhawan joined LinkedIn on Thursday. Within four days, his account was deactivated. Netizens mocked the 37-year-old actor for calling himself a "passionate actor with 300-crore mega hits." A user said "He will now discuss his challenges being David Dhawan's son."

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who made his breakthrough in the film Student of the Year directed by Karan Johar, became a member of the professional networking site LinkedIn on Thursday. However, his account was terminated within four days.

When the actor posted his profile online, he characterised himself as a "passionate actor with 300-crore mega hits." This led to the actor receiving abuse from internet users.

Addressing his LinkedIn community, Dhawan wrote, "As someone who's been working in the film industry for over a decade, I’ve had the privilege of learning a lot about the importance of hard work, teamwork, and constantly evolving."

He also listed himself as an "Actor, Investor, and Assistant Director." Varun was subjected to criticism not long after the news of his joining LinkedIn became viral on various social media platforms. A user commented on Reddit, "This gotta be for a promotion. But now all the others will follow his footsteps if this becomes big. People have already turned LinkedIn into Instagram reels by dancing around."

Another wrote, "Yeh bhi hum sab ki tarah linkedin pe lambi lambi chohr raha h." A third user added, "Ab ise bhi CV bhejna padega." Another comment read, "He will now discuss his challenges being David Dhawan's son."

Recently, Dhawan was featured in the spy thriller series Citadel: Honey Bunny, in which he played the lead role opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu. This was his most recent appearance in the production, which was supposed to be a precursor to Citadel, a film starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden.

Baby John, which also stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi, is the next film he is ready to unleash on the big screen. The movie is anticipated to be released in cinemas on December 25.

His next project is Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, where he will be reunited with Janhvi Kapoor.

