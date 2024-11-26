Varun Dhawan on LinkedIn: 'Baby John' actor deletes his account post facing troll for his professional bio

Actor Varun Dhawan joined LinkedIn on Thursday. Within four days, his account was deactivated. Netizens mocked the 37-year-old actor for calling himself a "passionate actor with 300-crore mega hits." A user said "He will now discuss his challenges being David Dhawan's son."

Varun Dhawan on LinkedIn: 'Baby John' actor deletes his account post facing troll for his professional bio RBA
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 26, 2024, 1:51 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 26, 2024, 1:51 PM IST

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who made his breakthrough in the film Student of the Year directed by Karan Johar, became a member of the professional networking site LinkedIn on Thursday. However, his account was terminated within four days. 

When the actor posted his profile online, he characterised himself as a "passionate actor with 300-crore mega hits." This led to the actor receiving abuse from internet users. 

Addressing his LinkedIn community, Dhawan wrote, "As someone who's been working in the film industry for over a decade, I’ve had the privilege of learning a lot about the importance of hard work, teamwork, and constantly evolving."

Also Read: Arjun Rampal Birthday: A glimpse into his career, life and facts

Image

He also listed himself as an "Actor, Investor, and Assistant Director." Varun was subjected to criticism not long after the news of his joining LinkedIn became viral on various social media platforms. A user commented on Reddit, "This gotta be for a promotion. But now all the others will follow his footsteps if this becomes big. People have already turned LinkedIn into Instagram reels by dancing around."

Another wrote, "Yeh bhi hum sab ki tarah linkedin pe lambi lambi chohr raha h." A third user added, "Ab ise bhi CV bhejna padega." Another comment read, "He will now discuss his challenges being David Dhawan's son."

Recently, Dhawan was featured in the spy thriller series Citadel: Honey Bunny, in which he played the lead role opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu. This was his most recent appearance in the production, which was supposed to be a precursor to Citadel, a film starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. 

 

Image

Baby John, which also stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi, is the next film he is ready to unleash on the big screen. The movie is anticipated to be released in cinemas on December 25.

Also Read: Salman Khan to SRK: 8 Bollywood stars and their phobias

His next project is Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, where he will be reunited with Janhvi Kapoor. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena saves Shilpa Shirodkar, nominates himself; check all nominees for this week RBA

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena saves Shilpa Shirodkar, nominates himself; check all nominees for this week

'Never compromise your worth..': Amid divorce rumors, Aishwarya Rai shares powerful message video on social media NTI

'Never compromise your worth..': Amid divorce rumors, Aishwarya Rai shares powerful message video

International Emmy Awards 2024: The Vow, Drops of God to Liebes Kind; Check out complete list of winners here NTI

International Emmy Awards 2024: The Vow, Drops of God to Liebes Kind; Check out complete list of winners here

Mahira Sharma dating cricketer Mohammed Siraj? Actress latest post sparks curiosity ATG

Bigg Boss star Mahira Sharma dating cricketer Mohammed Siraj? Actress' latest post sparks curiosity

52nd International Emmys LIVE: When and where to watch in India; actor Vir Das to host the show RBA

52nd International Emmys LIVE: When and where to watch in India; actor Vir Das to host the show

Recent Stories

EPFO offers up to Rs 50,000 benefit on your EPF account: Here's how to avail anr

EPFO offers up to Rs 50,000 benefit on your EPF account: Here's how to avail

Land in Dharwad to be allotted for vehicle manufacturing unit says Karnataka Minister MB Patil vkp

'Land in Dharwad to be allotted for vehicle manufacturing unit': Karnataka Minister MB Patil

Kerala: Tribal families' huts demolished in Wayanad; Forest officer suspended amid outrage anr

Kerala: Tribal families' huts demolished in Wayanad; Forest officer suspended amid outrage

'We are a Muslim nation': Islamist cites Aug 1971 attack in threats against Hindus in Bangladesh (WATCH) shk

'We are a Muslim nation': Islamist cites Aug 1971 attack in threats against Hindus in Bangladesh (WATCH)

Ava the golden tiger steals the show after Moo Deng's viral moment; See PHOTOS AJR

Ava the golden tiger steals the show after Moo Deng's viral moment; See PHOTOS

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon