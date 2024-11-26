Salman Khan, Karan Johar to Tabu: 8 Bollywood stars who chose not to marry

These well-known Bollywood celebrities, aged over 40 or 50, have chosen to remain unmarried. Despite this, their lives are far from dull, as they continue to lead fulfilling, successful, and happy lives.

Bollywood celebrities are often in the news for their professional and personal lives. Some make headlines for their marriages, while others for remaining single. Here are some Bollywood actors and actresses who are still unmarried.

Salman Khan: One of Bollywood's most eligible bachelors, Salman Khan, is 58. Despite being linked to many actresses, he remains unmarried.

Tabu: After a long-term relationship with Nagarjuna, Tabu, 51, is still single and living a happy life.

Karan Johar: The popular 50-year-old film director is unmarried but has two children through surrogacy.

Tusshar Kapoor: Tusshar Kapoor, 47, became a father through surrogacy in 2016 and remains unmarried, enjoying life with his son.

Ameesha Patel: 48-year-old Ameesha Patel, whose relationship with Vikram Bhatt was much discussed, remains unmarried and states she is happy being single.

Akshaye Khanna: The 48-year-old actor is also unmarried, though his relationship with Karisma Kapoor was once a hot topic.

Uday Chopra: The younger son of renowned filmmaker Yash Chopra, Uday Chopra, debuted in 2000 with 'Mohabbatein.' At 51, he is still unmarried.

Divya Dutta: Divya Dutta was engaged to Lt. Commander Sandeep Shergill in 2005, but the relationship ended. She has not married since.

