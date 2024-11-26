Salman Khan, Karan Johar to Tabu: 8 Bollywood stars who chose not to marry

These well-known Bollywood celebrities, aged over 40 or 50, have chosen to remain unmarried. Despite this, their lives are far from dull, as they continue to lead fulfilling, successful, and happy lives.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 26, 2024, 2:14 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 26, 2024, 2:16 PM IST

Bollywood celebrities are often in the news for their professional and personal lives. Some make headlines for their marriages, while others for remaining single. Here are some Bollywood actors and actresses who are still unmarried.

article_image2

Salman Khan: One of Bollywood's most eligible bachelors, Salman Khan, is 58. Despite being linked to many actresses, he remains unmarried.

article_image3

Tabu: After a long-term relationship with Nagarjuna, Tabu, 51, is still single and living a happy life.

article_image4

Karan Johar: The popular 50-year-old film director is unmarried but has two children through surrogacy.

article_image5

Tusshar Kapoor: Tusshar Kapoor, 47, became a father through surrogacy in 2016 and remains unmarried, enjoying life with his son.

article_image6

Ameesha Patel: 48-year-old Ameesha Patel, whose relationship with Vikram Bhatt was much discussed, remains unmarried and states she is happy being single.

article_image7

Akshaye Khanna: The 48-year-old actor is also unmarried, though his relationship with Karisma Kapoor was once a hot topic.

article_image8

Uday Chopra: The younger son of renowned filmmaker Yash Chopra, Uday Chopra, debuted in 2000 with 'Mohabbatein.' At 51, he is still unmarried.

article_image9

Divya Dutta: Divya Dutta was engaged to Lt. Commander Sandeep Shergill in 2005, but the relationship ended. She has not married since.

