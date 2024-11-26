Congress strangled Constitution; Ambedkar’s draft didn't include 'secular' or 'socialist’: CM Yogi

UP CM Yogi Adityanath accused the Congress of tampering with the Constitution, adding "secular" and "socialist" during the Emergency period, and undermining its sanctity.

Lucknow: In a sharp critique of the Congress Party on Tuesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused the party of tampering with the Preamble and "strangling" the Constitution.

He argued that the original Constitution, drafted by Baba Saheb Ambedkar on November 26, 1949, did not include the words "secular" or "socialist." Alleging that the Congress Party added these terms during the Emergency period, he further stated, "The people have delivered a fitting lesson to those who betrayed the Constitution."

The Chief Minister made these remarks during a ceremony at Lok Bhawan to commemorate Constitution Day. He led the reading of the Preamble, paying tribute to the architects of the Indian Constitution.

Highlighting the strength and comprehensiveness of the Indian Constitution, the Chief Minister described it as the most robust in the world. He credited Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar with laying the foundation of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat” through the Constitution.

Extending his congratulations to the people on the occasion, Yogi emphasized the significance of the Constitution Day in reminding citizens of the greatness of India’s democracy and Constitution.

He hailed Baba Saheb Dr. Ambedkar as a true son of India, highlighting how the drafting committee under his leadership incorporated core values like justice, equality, and fraternity into the document, ensuring a strong future for the nation.

The Chief Minister shared historical insights, stating that the Constituent Assembly, formed in 1946 on the demand of freedom fighters, held its first meeting on December 9, 1946. Dr. Rajendra Prasad was elected as its President, and the Constitution was drafted by 13 committees, with the drafting committee chaired by Dr. Ambedkar.

He further explained that the debates of these committees were instrumental in shaping the Constitution and called them its essence. CM Yogi urged the legislature, executive, and judiciary to draw inspiration and guidance from these historic debates, which reflect the spirit and principles of the Indian Constitution.

Praising India's democracy, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted that the Indian Constitution ensures equal voting rights for individuals of every caste, opinion, and religion.

He noted that while other democracies around the world were grappling with discrimination, India had already granted universal suffrage to all adult citizens in its general elections, a testament to the foresight of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and the Constituent Assembly.

He emphasized that Constitution Day serves as an important occasion to educate citizens about their rights and duties while reinforcing their faith in democracy.

Mounting a sharp attack on the Congress, CM Yogi accused the party of undermining the Constitution's sanctity by attempting to alter basic structure, holding the party responsible for the erosion of people's faith in it.

He asserted that it was the BJP government that restored and strengthened this faith, upholding the true essence of the Constitution. He emphasized that the soul of any Constitution lies in its objectives and principles.

CM Yogi further remarked that the public has not hesitated in holding accountable those who tampered with the Indian Constitution.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the importance of exposing those who mislead the people of the country. "Their faces may appear democratic, but their actions reveal a dictatorial and fascist mentality. Whenever they get an opportunity, they do not hesitate to undermine democratic values," he said.

Reflecting on past and present actions, CM Yogi pointed out, "Whether it was during the Emergency in 1975 or now, their attempts to deprive socially marginalized and extremely backward caste groups of the constitutional rights granted by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar are evident. Their remarks, both within India and abroad, speak volumes about their intentions."

He underscored the significance of the Indian Constitution, calling it the legacy of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, which unites the entire nation and its 140 crore citizens in a bond of unity. CM Yogi stressed, "It is our collective responsibility to safeguard this Constitution. By adhering to the fundamental duties enshrined in it, we pay the truest tribute to Baba Saheb Ambedkar, the architects of the Constitution, and the great freedom fighters of India."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted India's progressive approach to women’s empowerment, stating that India granted voting rights to women before many countries considered the pioneers of modern democracy. "India has now gone a step further," he said, "with Prime Minister Narendra Modi passing the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, reserving one-third of the seats in the legislature for women. This, too, is a first in the world."

The Chief Minister emphasized that the Indian Constitution not only protects its citizens and ensures their equality but also instills respect for the foundational principles laid down by its makers. "Despite facing numerous challenges, the Indian Constitution has completed a remarkable 75-year journey, upholding the ideals of justice, equality, and fraternity," he added.

He underscored that the Constitution guarantees rights while simultaneously making citizens aware of their duties. "It is our privilege to celebrate the Amrit Mahotsav of the Constitution during the Amrit Kaal of Independence," he remarked. "This is the time to realize the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' by embracing the ideals and values of the Constitution."

CM Yogi also credited Prime Minister Modi's vision for elevating the significance of Constitution Day. "Ten years ago, during the launch of a grand memorial for Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of observing Constitution Day as a significant public occasion. Following his initiative, the celebration of Constitution Day has been organized with grandeur across the country since November 26, 2015," he said.

Referring to the special session on civic duties held in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council in 2019, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized that both civil rights and duties are fundamental pillars of democracy. He stated, "It is not enough to only talk about rights; it is equally important to adhere to the civic duties enshrined in the Constitution."

Describing Constitution Day as a day of significant public importance, CM Yogi stressed that it should not be limited to a formal observance but should serve as an awareness campaign. "Constitution Day must be used as an opportunity to educate people about their rights and responsibilities," he said.

Concluding his address, the Chief Minister urged all citizens to embrace the ideals and values of the Constitution. He stated, "A strong and prosperous India can only be achieved when every citizen fulfills their duties and responsibly exercises the rights granted by the Constitution."

CM Yogi honors winners of Debate Competition

During the Constitution Day program, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honored the winners of the debate and essay competition held on the theme "Ideals and Values from the Constitution." The CM encouraged the students to embrace the principles of the Constitution and live by its ideals.

As part of the event, a documentary showcasing the historical events and debates surrounding the drafting of India's Constitution was screened, offering insights into the journey of Indian democracy and constitutional development.

The program was attended by Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Cabinet Minister Suresh Khanna, Chairman of the Scheduled Caste/Tribe Commission Baijnath Rawat, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, along with several ministers, MLAs, and officials.

Latest Videos