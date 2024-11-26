Bengaluru: Woman from Assam brutally murdered by lover in Indiranagar apartment

A young woman, Maya Gogoi from Assam, was brutally murdered by her lover, Aarav Anay, in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar. Aarav, from Kerala, fled after the act. Police are investigating the motive, gathering evidence, and working to apprehend him while addressing residents’ safety concerns.

First Published Nov 26, 2024, 2:05 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 26, 2024, 2:06 PM IST

Bengaluru: A shocking incident has come to light where a young woman, Maya Gogoi, originally from Assam, was brutally murdered in a service apartment in the city’s Indiranagar area. The victim, who worked in a private company, was reportedly stabbed to death by her lover, identified as Aarav Anay.  

The murder took place at The Royal Livings, a service apartment in Indiranagar. Aarav, the accused, had been staying in the same apartment for the past three days before the horrifying act. After allegedly stabbing Maya, he fled the scene, and efforts to trace him are currently underway.

Police sources revealed that the apartment was rented by the accused, who is reportedly from Kerala. Maya and Aarav had been living together in the apartment when the tragic event unfolded.  

The Indiranagar police rushed to the scene to inspect the crime spot. They have launched an investigation into the matter, gathering forensic evidence and questioning the apartment staff and neighbours to piece together the sequence of events.  

The motive behind the gruesome murder remains unclear. The police are also probing the accused’s background to determine if there were any prior disputes or issues between the two. The incident has sent shockwaves through the locality, with residents expressing concern over safety in the area. Authorities have assured that every effort is being made to apprehend the accused and bring him to justice.

