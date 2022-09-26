Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CUET PG 2022 results declared on cuet.nta.nic.in, 6 candidates scored 100 percentile; Check toppers' list

    The National Testing Agency has released the CUET PG result 2022! The candidates who appeared for the CUET PG examination can check and download their scorecard at the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

    CUET PG 2022 NTA announces results how to check toppers list other details gcw
    The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday released the CUET PG result 2022 and all candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their score cards at the official CUET PG website — cuet.nta.nic.in. The result date was announced by the University Grants Commission (UGC) Chief, M Jagadesh Kumar, on September 25 via his Twitter handle.

    The NTA CUET PG 2022 score will be valid for admission to the academic year 2022-23 only. Scores and candidate data would be shared with the University where he/she has applied. The marks obtained by a candidate will be considered further for computation of the result of CUET (PG) - 2022. 

    Here's the list of candidates who scored 100 percentile

    • Nakul Kumar Vaish: PGQP01-B.Ed
    • Akash Patel: PGQP01-B.Ed
    • Sumit Joshi: PGQP20-Social Work
    • Neeraj Godara: PGQP20-Social Work
    • Mayank Kumar Mishra: PGQP38-General (MBA etc)
    • Mohit: PGQP38-General (MBA etc)

    There will be no passing or failing marks in CUET PG. The scorecard will only display the candidate’s percentile and universities will be selecting candidates on the basis of that. The universities will issue a merit list based on their percentile. 

    For a correct answer, a candidate will get four marks. If more than one answer is correct then the candidate will get four marks for either of the correct answers. If all four options are correct then the candidate will get fours for choosing any of the four options. But if the candidate does not attempt the question, they won’t get any marks for it. If all four answers are incorrect then, the candidate will get four marks for not answering the question.

    NTA had released the final answer key of CUET PG 2022 exam on September 24. Earlier, the provisional answer keys were released on September 16, after which candidates had time till 9 pm of September 18 to raise objections by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee.

