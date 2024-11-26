BREAKING: ‘Ensure safety of Hindus’: India slams Bangladesh after arrest of ISKCON monk amid unrest

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday expressed concern over the arrest and denial of bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das, spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote.

First Published Nov 26, 2024, 2:17 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 26, 2024, 2:31 PM IST

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday issued a statement, expressing concern over the arrest and denial of bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das, spokesperson for the Hindu group Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote in Bangladesh. The Ministry highlighted that this incident comes amid a series of attacks on Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh, including incidents of arson, looting, theft, vandalism, and desecration of religious sites.

"We have noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote. This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh," the statement read.

The MEA expressed concern over the fact that while the perpetrators of these incidents remain at large, charges have been pressed against a religious leader who was presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings.

"There are several documented cases of arson and looting of minorities' homes and business establishments, as well as theft and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples," MEA said.

"We also note with concern the attacks on minorities protesting peacefully against the arrest of Shri Das," the statement added.

Also read: Bangladesh police arrest Hindu community leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari amidst rising unrest

Bangladesh police arrested Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari near the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Monday. "Das was detained in line with a request from (regular police)," spokesman of the Police's Detective Branch Rezaul Karim said.

According to Bengali-language newspaper Prothom Alo, Das was previously a leader of ISKCON, but the organization had recently expelled him. ISKCON leaders in Bangladesh were unavailable for comment, but the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council condemned the arrest, expressing concerns about its potential impact on the country’s international reputation.

Bdnews24 news portal, citing Gaurang Das Brahmachari, a key organizer of Sanatani Jagran Jote, reported that Das was on his way to Chattogram by air from Dhaka.

A case was filed on October 30 at the Kotwali Police Station in Chattogram against 19 individuals, including Das, for allegedly disrespecting Bangladesh’s national flag during a Hindu community rally in the New Market area of Chattogram.

