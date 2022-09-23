Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IIT Bombay CEED Registration 2023 to commence from October 5; know details here

    Candidates who wish to register for the entrance exam should remember that only those who have completed a degree, diploma, or postgraduate degree programme lasting at least three years are eligible.
     

    IIT Bombay CEED Registration 2023 to commence from October 5; know details here - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 23, 2022, 6:57 PM IST

    Registration for the IIT Bombay CEED, or the Indian Institute of Technology Common Entrance Exam for Design, will begin on October 5, 2022, according to the official website. The notification is released on the official website, ceedapp.iitb.ac.in. 

    Candidates who wish to register for the entrance exam should remember that only those who have passed their class 12 exam and completed a degree, diploma, or postgraduate degree programme lasting at least three years are eligible to apply.

    Know important dates of CEED 2023: 
    1)Online registration start - October 5, 2022
    2) Online registration end - November 11, 2022
    3) Online registration end date with late fee - November 18, 2022

    Candidates should remember that once the forms are available on the portal, the direct link and application steps will be updated. Candidates must register and create an account with the IITB external user portal. Candidates can log in and apply once they have received their credentials.

    Candidates must pay fees for the CEED 2023 registration, detailed in the notice. Candidates who submit their applications after November 11, 2022, will be charged a Rs 500 late fee.

    Candidates should be aware that all information regarding the admit card, exam locations, and so on will be released soon. Candidates who pass the CEED 2023 exam will be eligible for admission to master's programmes in design at IISc Bangalore, IIT Roorkee, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur. Keep checking the official website for the most recent CEED 2023 updates.

    Also Read: Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exam date 2023: Probable time table for Class 10, 12 exams announced; Check details

    Also Read: Army Day celebrations to move out of Delhi from 2023

    Also Read: NEET-PG 2023: Exam likely to take place on March 5th; Also check FMGE, FDST and FAT exam dates

    Last Updated Sep 23, 2022, 6:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IIM CAT 2022: Application correction window opens; know what can be edited, important dates - adt

    IIM CAT 2022: Application correction window opens; know what can be edited, important dates

    BPSC Head Teacher Recruitment 2022: Application deadline for 40K positions ends today; know details here - adt

    BPSC Head Teacher Recruitment 2022: Application deadline for 40K positions ends today; know details here

    NEET PG Counseling 2022: West Bengal quota registration begins; All you need to know AJR

    NEET PG Counseling 2022: West Bengal quota registration begins; All you need to know

    JoSAA Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2022 declared; know steps to download - adt

    JoSAA Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2022 declared; know steps to download

    JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round 1 seat allotment results to be released on September 23; details here - adt

    JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round 1 seat allotment results to be released on September 23; details here

    Recent Stories

    'Ram Rajya is an expensive affair': TMC MP Mahua Moitra mocks BJP over poll expenses AJR

    'Ram Rajya is an expensive affair': TMC MP Mahua Moitra mocks BJP over poll expenses

    Without consent: Bengaluru actor hit out at Congress; warns legal action against party - adt

    Bengaluru actor Akhil Iyer slams Congress for using his photo in 'PayCM' posters; threatens legal action

    Hockey India elects Dilip Tirkey as new unopposed president-ayh

    Hockey India elects Dilip Tirkey as new unopposed president

    Sun Lijun, China's former vice-minister of police sentenced to life for accepting bribes AJR

    Sun Lijun, China's former vice-minister of police sentenced to life for accepting bribes

    football How did Cristiano Ronaldo become the 'best player in the world'? Man United legend Rio Ferdinand sheds light snt

    How did Cristiano Ronaldo become the 'best player in the world'? Man United legend Ferdinand sheds light

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Absolutely, Jasprit Bumrah is ready, nothing to worry - Suryakumar Kumar-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Absolutely, Bumrah is ready, nothing to worry' - Suryakumar

    Video Icon
    Rahul Gandhi on NIA raids against PFI: Must have zero tolerance towards communalism

    Rahul Gandhi on NIA raids against PFI: Must have zero tolerance towards communalism

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals rides Solomon Mire and Hamilton Masakadza show to first victory against Bhilwara Kings-ayh

    LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals rides Mire and Masakadza show to first victory against Bhilwara Kings

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I: We all know what Jasprit Bumrah brings to the table - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali T20I: 'We all know what Bumrah brings to the table' - Pandya

    Video Icon