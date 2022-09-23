IIT Bombay CEED Registration 2023 to commence from October 5; know details here

Candidates who wish to register for the entrance exam should remember that only those who have completed a degree, diploma, or postgraduate degree programme lasting at least three years are eligible.

Registration for the IIT Bombay CEED, or the Indian Institute of Technology Common Entrance Exam for Design, will begin on October 5, 2022, according to the official website. The notification is released on the official website, ceedapp.iitb.ac.in.

Candidates who wish to register for the entrance exam should remember that only those who have passed their class 12 exam and completed a degree, diploma, or postgraduate degree programme lasting at least three years are eligible to apply.

Know important dates of CEED 2023:

1)Online registration start - October 5, 2022

2) Online registration end - November 11, 2022

3) Online registration end date with late fee - November 18, 2022

Candidates should remember that once the forms are available on the portal, the direct link and application steps will be updated. Candidates must register and create an account with the IITB external user portal. Candidates can log in and apply once they have received their credentials.

Candidates must pay fees for the CEED 2023 registration, detailed in the notice. Candidates who submit their applications after November 11, 2022, will be charged a Rs 500 late fee.

Candidates should be aware that all information regarding the admit card, exam locations, and so on will be released soon. Candidates who pass the CEED 2023 exam will be eligible for admission to master's programmes in design at IISc Bangalore, IIT Roorkee, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur. Keep checking the official website for the most recent CEED 2023 updates.

Also Read: Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exam date 2023: Probable time table for Class 10, 12 exams announced; Check details

Also Read: Army Day celebrations to move out of Delhi from 2023

Also Read: NEET-PG 2023: Exam likely to take place on March 5th; Also check FMGE, FDST and FAT exam dates